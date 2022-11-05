11 chocolate chip cookie recipes to satisfy every sweet tooth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chocolate chip cookies are a dessert with near-universal appeal, and part of that is because there are so many ways you can make them. Vary the chips, thickness and size to your liking. Play around with different types of flours. Fold in nuts, if that’s your thing. And these treats are also easy to adapt for various dietary needs, including vegan or gluten-free.

Here’s a wide array of recipes from our archives that span the spectrum of possibilities.

Gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookies, above. These cookies are studded with an attractive array of three different types of chocolate chips: dark or semisweet, milk and white. You can use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend or make the mix offered in the recipe. All-Purpose Nearly Normal Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies also work for those avoiding gluten.

Single-Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie. Need one perfect cookie, stat? This reader-endorsed recipe from Edd Kimber comes to the rescue. In just about half an hour, it gives you a large, thick, soft cookie that you may or may not be okay with sharing.

Super-Thick Chocolate Chip Cookies. For an even more substantial cookie, have a look at this recipe from Stella Parks inspired by the behemoths popularized by New York-based Levain Bakery. These are treats you’re going to want to share. Like thin cookies? Allow me to steer you to Very Soft, Very Chewy, Kinda Thin Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Chocolate Chip Crunch Cookies. Heath toffee bits are the MVP ingredient in this recipe, though you can also use a chopped Heath bar, if that’s easier to find.

Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies. Truth in advertising: These cookies are 100 percent whole-grain. Hand-chopped bittersweet chocolate blends beautifully with the earthy flavor of the whole wheat.

DoubleTree Signature Cookies. When travel ground to a halt at the beginning of the pandemic, the hotel chain known for its warm cookies released its recipe. They’re pretty similar to the famous Nestlé Tollhouse, but even larger and loaded with add-ins.

Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie Cream Pies. Instead of chips, the cookies here are flecked with chopped Mexican chocolate disks. Then they’re sandwiched with Oreo buttercream and fudge sauce.

Bittersweet Chocolate Chip Cookies. A little oat flour and an extra egg yolk contribute to the crisp edges and soft centers of these cookies.

Clinton Family’s Chocolate Chip Cookies. The Family Circle First Lady Cookie Contest is no more, but you can still check out this recipe from the former first family that beat out entries from Barbara Bush in 1992 and Elizabeth Dole in 1996. Several cups of oats add rustic texture. Laura Bush’s Cowboy Cookies fall into the chocolate chip cookie zone, though they also include oats, flaked coconut and pecans.

Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Almond Breakfast Cookies. Cookies for breakfast? That’s no problem with this recipe from a master certified health education specialist. It’s vegan and gluten-free, and does not include oil or butter. Rolled oats and almond and flaxseed meals provide bulk and nutrition. For a more traditional oatmeal cookie, consider Full-Grown Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies.

