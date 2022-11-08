This cranberry apple crisp is a delicate balance of sweet and tart

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You could easily serve this for dessert with vanilla ice cream, but this sweet crisp can also have a place on the main Thanksgiving or Christmas buffet of as a replacement for, or to be served alongside, a traditional cranberry sauce or relish. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The best apples for baking pies, cakes and more Cranberry Apple Crisp Storage: Refrigerate leftovers up to 4 days. Make ahead: Bake 1 day in advance; cover and refrigerate. Loosely cover with aluminum foil and reheat in a 325-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to Saved Stories in My Post.

Ingredients

4 medium apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 4 cups total)

2 1/2 cups (8 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries, if using frozen, thawed

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/3 cups quick-cooking oats (not instant)

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1/2 cup walnut pieces, coarsely chopped

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.

Step 2

In a 9-by-13-inch casserole combine the apples, cranberries and sugar and mix until the fruit is well-coated.

Advertisement

Step 3

In a medium bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, butter and walnuts to form a crumbly topping. Spread the topping evenly over the fruit mixture and bake for 1 hour, or until light brown and bubbly.

Step 4

Let cool slightly before serving. Scoop into bowls and serve as is or with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per serving, based on 8

Calories: 362; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 31 mg; Sodium: 4 mg; Carbohydrates: 53 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 39 g; Protein: 3 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From former Food staff writer Jane Black.

Tested by Jane Black; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

GiftOutline Gift Article