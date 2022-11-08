How much turkey per person? And other Thanksgiving questions, answered

Did you know you can put a frozen-solid bird in the oven, and in less than twice the time it would take to cook a fresh one, have a perfectly delicious roasted bird? It’s true! Roast turkey doesn’t get any simpler than this, so take heart, last-minute cooks. You’ll even be rewarded with lots of crisp skin and plenty of pan juices that will help season the meat after it has been sliced. Get the foolproof recipe here.