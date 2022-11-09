Cornbread dressing gets a kick from andouille sausage and hot sauce

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To add a smoky flavor to your dressing, you can use a smoked ingredient rather than fire up the grill. In this recipe, that ingredient is andouille, the mildly spicy, coarse-ground French/Cajun sausage. Its depth, along with a little hot sauce, provides a spicy and flavorful way to jazz up your holiday meal.

Smoked Andouille Sausage Dressing

Andouille typically comes as a link. Either ask the butcher for ground andouille (the dried kind) or simply slit the casing with a knife to release the meat inside, then chop finely. Discard the casing.

If you make fresh cornbread — try Buttermilk and Scallion Jiffy Cornbread or Edna’s Cornbread from our archives — make it a couple of days ahead to let it dry out. You can also use store-bought cornbread.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Make ahead: Allow the cornbread to dry out for 1 or 2 days before making the dressing. The dressing can be assembled (unbaked), covered and refrigerated 1 day in advance.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound dried, smoked andouille sausage (casings removed), ground or finely chopped (about 3 1/2 cups; see headnote)

2 medium yellow onions, chopped (2 cups)

2 to 3 ribs celery, chopped (1 cup)

1 medium green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into small dice (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 tablespoon Tabasco or other hot sauce

1 cup no-salt-added chicken broth, plus up to 1 additional cup as needed

4 cups crumbled, stale cornbread, plus up to 1 additional cup as needed (see headnote)

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.

Step 2

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the andouille and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring a few times, until it is evenly browned.

Step 3

Add the onions, celery and bell pepper, stirring to incorporate; cook for about 5 minutes or until the vegetables have softened. Stir in the garlic, thyme and salt until well incorporated; cook for 2 minutes. Add the hot sauce and broth; cook for 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 4

Add the cornbread and mix well. Remove from the heat. The dressing should be quite moist but not wet. If it seems too moist, add cornbread, as needed. If it seems too dry, add broth, as needed.

Step 5

Transfer to an 8-inch square baking dish, spreading the mixture in an even layer. Bake uncovered for about 45 minutes, until browned on top, scraping and stirring about every 15 minutes to keep the crust light.

Step 6

Serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (generous 1 1/2 cup), based on 8

Calories: 300; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 60 mg; Sodium: 900 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 13 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From Smoke Signals columnist Jim Shahin.

Tested by Jeff Donald; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

