Skip to main content
Voraciously
Cooking tips and recipes, plus food news and views.
Recipes
How-To
Dinner in Minutes
Trending
Newsletter
Video
instagram
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Cranberry sauce gets a flavor boost from cardamom and brown sugar

By
November 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post; props by Limonata Creative for The Washington Post)
Start recipeReviews ()Print recipe
Cranberry Sauce With Cardamom and Brown Sugar
Total time:20 mins
Servings:8 (makes about 2 cups)
Total time:20 mins
Servings:8 (makes about 2 cups)
Start recipeReviews ()

In the world of cranberry sauce, there are two camps: canned and homemade. While I love the former (jellied, please), homemade cranberry sauce is almost as easy as opening a can. All you really need are fruit and sugar, and you’re good to go. This recipe uses brown sugar for a bit of depth compared to white, and includes orange and cardamom for citrus flavor and fragrance.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Cranberry Sauce With Cardamom and Brown Sugar

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 7 days.

See the rest of the 20-ingredient Thanksgiving menu:

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to Saved Stories in My Post.

Scale this recipe and get a printer-friendly, desktop version here.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound (454 grams) fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 3/4 cup (165 grams) packed light brown sugar
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 navel orange (1 tablespoon zest plus 1/4 cup/60 milliliters juice)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/8 teaspoon fine salt

Step 1

In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange zest and juice, cardamom and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed, until the berries burst and the sauce thickens, 12 to 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate until needed.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1/4 cup)

Calories: 97; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 38 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 21 g; Protein: 0 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale this recipe and get a printer-friendly, desktop version here.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,900 Post-tested recipes.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Loading...