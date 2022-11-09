Cranberry sauce gets a flavor boost from cardamom and brown sugar

In the world of cranberry sauce, there are two camps: canned and homemade. While I love the former (jellied, please), homemade cranberry sauce is almost as easy as opening a can. All you really need are fruit and sugar, and you’re good to go. This recipe uses brown sugar for a bit of depth compared to white, and includes orange and cardamom for citrus flavor and fragrance.
Cranberry Sauce With Cardamom and Brown Sugar
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 7 days.
Ingredients
- 1 pound (454 grams) fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3/4 cup (165 grams) packed light brown sugar
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 navel orange (1 tablespoon zest plus 1/4 cup/60 milliliters juice)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
Step 1
In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange zest and juice, cardamom and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed, until the berries burst and the sauce thickens, 12 to 15 minutes.
Remove from the heat and let cool. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate until needed.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/4 cup)
Calories: 97; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 38 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 21 g; Protein: 0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
