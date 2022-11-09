Green beans with oranges and almonds are easy, bright and festive

This Thanksgiving, make these green beans with orange segments and toasted almonds as a lighter, brighter alternative to the classic green bean casserole. It’s also easy, festive and full of flavor and texture.
At the very end of cooking, toss in the orange segments. The citrus will warm ever so slightly from the residual heat as it adds color and a hint of acidity and sweetness, perking up the entire dish.
Green Beans With Oranges and Almonds
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
NOTE: To segment (supreme) an orange, slice off the bottom and the top of the fruit. Stand the orange on a cutting board with one of the cut sides down. Use a serrated or paring knife to cut the peel and the pith away from the fruit in strips, top to bottom. Then, holding the fruit in your hand, cut the segments away from the membrane. (The idea is to remove all of the membrane and white pith.)
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 pounds fresh green beans, rinsed and trimmed
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 navel oranges, cut into segments (supremed; see NOTE)
Step 1
Place the almonds in a cold, dry 12-inch, or larger, skillet set over medium heat and toast, tossing frequently, until browned in spots and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer the almonds to a small bowl to stop them from toasting further.
Step 2
Add the oil to the skillet, increase the heat to medium-high and heat the oil until shimmering. Add the green beans, salt, pepper, garlic powder and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the orange segments and toss to combine. Taste, and season with more salt, if needed.
Transfer the mixture to a serving dish, sprinkle with the toasted almonds and serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 scant cup), based on 8
Calories: 116; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 155 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
