This stovetop roasted turkey breast with herbs is a juicy main for 4

Roasted with aromatic vegetables and herbs like an Italian veal roast, a boneless turkey breast presents a nice alternative to a more expensive centerpiece for a small dinner party. It makes an elegant Thanksgiving or Christmas main course. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Stovetop Roasted Turkey Breast (Arrosto Morto di Tacchino) It’s helpful to have a meat thermometer. If the turkey roast you buy is bound with plastic mesh, remove it and replace it with kitchen twine tied at 1-inch intervals. If the mesh is cotton, you can leave it on.

Where to buy: When it’s not holiday time, boneless turkey-breast roasts are most often sold frozen in supermarkets, and they are often bound with mesh rather than string. You can also detach one breast half from a whole, bone-in turkey breast.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to Saved Stories in My Post.

Ingredients

One 2 1/2-pound boneless turkey breast, tied with string or bound with mesh (see headnote)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons minced fresh herbs (a mix of parsley, sage and rosemary)

1 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small carrot, scrubbed well and finely chopped

1/2 celery rib, finely chopped

1/2 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup dry white wine, such as Vernaccia di San Gimignano

1/2 cup dry marsala

Chicken or beef broth (optional)

Step 1

Pat the roast dry with paper towels. Rub 1 tablespoon of the oil all over the turkey, then sprinkle the fresh herbs all over it. Season with the salt and pepper.

Step 2

Combine the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and the butter in a small, heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat; once the butter has melted and begins to sizzle, add the turkey breast and brown on all sides, using tongs to turn it every couple of minutes (about 6 minutes total). Transfer the turkey to a plate.

Step 3

Add the carrot, celery and onion to the pot; reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring often, until the vegetables have begun to soften and turn translucent.

Step 4

Return the meat to the pot and pour in the wine and marsala. Reduce the heat to low, partially cover the pot and cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the internal temperature of the meat taken near the center registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. The meat should be fully cooked, with no hint of pink in the juices when pierced. (If the liquid in the pot becomes scarce during cooking, add another splash of wine or some chicken or beef broth.)

Step 5

Use tongs to transfer the turkey to a cutting board; tent it loosely with aluminum foil. Let it rest for at least 15 minutes; cover the pot during that time to keep the pan juices warm. If you’d like to create a smooth sauce, use an immersion (stick) blender to puree the pan juices and cooked vegetables.

Step 6

Remove the string, as needed, and cut the turkey into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Arrange them, slightly overlapping, on a platter. Spoon the pan juices or sauce over the slices and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving, based on 4

Calories: 520; Total Fat: 21 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 175 mg; Sodium: 870 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 67 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author Domenica Marchetti.

Tested by Jessica Weissman; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

