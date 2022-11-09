This sweet potato pie adds a gluten-free twist to the soul food classic

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In my family, it’s not Thanksgiving without sweet potato pie. “It doesn’t have to be the only dessert option on the holiday table, but it has to at least be part of the lineup,” food writer Adrian Miller wrote. “Otherwise, at least in African American households, the spread is immediately suspect.” While I love the more traditional sweet potato pie my father bakes every year, I’ve switched up the flavorings and put it in an almond crust for an updated, nutty twist.

First off, don’t let the total time required for this recipe scare you, as almost all of it is hands-off. The bulk of it is taken up by slow-roasting the sweet potatoes, enhancing their natural sweetness and giving them a creamier texture. (You could increase the oven temperature if you’re short for time, though the texture won’t be quite the same.) The filling uses brown sugar instead of white for extra depth and is seasoned with cardamom, cinnamon and orange zest for warming citrus flavors. And while you could bake this in a traditional pie crust, this almond crust is easier to prepare, adds extra flavor and also happens to be gluten-free.

This pie is delicious on its own, but a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Sweet Potato Pie With Almond Crust

Make Ahead: The sweet potatoes can be roasted up to 1 day in advance. The pie can be baked up to 1 day in advance; remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

For the roasted sweet potato filling

1 1/2 pounds (about 3 medium) sweet potatoes

8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup (110 grams) packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest (from 1 orange)

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 large whole egg plus 1 large egg yolk

For the almond crust

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick/56 grams) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing

3 1/3 cups (325 grams) sliced almonds

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 large egg white, lightly whisked

Step 1

Roast the sweet potatoes: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Arrange the sweet potatoes on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 2 hours 30 minutes to 3 hours, or until the flesh of the sweet potatoes is very soft and can be easily pierced with a fork. Let sit on the counter until cool enough to handle, 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, make the almond crust: Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate with butter. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the almonds, sugar and salt and pulse until finely ground. Add the melted butter and the egg white, and pulse until uniformly combined. (Alternatively, finely chop the almonds by hand and mix the crust in a medium bowl.) Press the crust evenly into the base and up the sides of the prepared pie plate and set aside. Wipe out the food processor.

Step 3

Make the filling and bake the pie: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Scoop out the flesh of the sweet potatoes into the bowl of a food processor (you should have about 2 cups), add the butter, sugar, orange zest, cardamom, cinnamon and salt, and process until smooth and thoroughly combined. Add the egg and egg yolk and process until thoroughly combined. (Alternatively, use a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment or a hand mixer and a large bowl to mix the pie filling until thoroughly combined.)

Pour the filling into the prepared pie shell and bake for about 1 hour 15 minutes, or until the filling is matte. (If any part of the pie starts to darken too quickly, tent it with foil.)

Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for at least 30 minutes before serving warm or at room temperature; or let cool completely, cover loosely with aluminum foil and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 slice), based on 10

Calories: 421; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Cholesterol: 73 mg; Sodium: 289 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 17 g; Protein: 9 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Sweet potato filling from Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson. Pie crust adapted from “The Book on Pie” by Erin Jeanne McDowell (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020).

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson and Debi Suchman; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

