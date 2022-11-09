Turkey tetrazzini is a creamy, saucy way to savor leftovers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is a lightened-up version of traditional turkey tetrazzini that calls for cooked white-meat turkey and lots of vegetables, including mushrooms, peas, onion and butternut squash. The sauce, made from the squash, skips the usual butter and cream without sacrificing flavor or a velvety texture. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The dish leverages typical Thanksgiving leftovers but can be enjoyed anytime.

Turkey Tetrazzini With Butternut Squash Sauce

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Make ahead: The baked casserole may be refrigerated for up to 2 days. For optimum food safety, use a food thermometer to make sure leftovers are reheated to 165 degrees.

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more for the pasta water

5 ounces dried brown-rice spaghetti or whole-wheat spaghetti

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 cup diced sweet onion

6 white button mushrooms, cleaned, stemmed and sliced (a scant 1 cup)

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1 medium shallot, coarsely chopped

1 cup cooked butternut squash pieces

1/4 cup plain unsweetened almond milk (may substitute other dairy milk substitute)

1/4 cup dry white wine (may substitute sherry)

1/4 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

1 cup frozen peas

2 cups cooked, cubed white-meat turkey

1 cup diced red bell pepper (optional)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Grease a medium casserole dish (at least 11-cup capacity) with cooking oil spray.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add a generous pinch of salt and the pasta; cook until al dente according to the package directions, then drain.

Step 3

Meanwhile, in a large saute pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, mushrooms, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper, stirring to coat. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally; the onion should be translucent and the mushrooms should have released their juices. Remove from the heat.

Step 4

Combine the garlic, shallot, squash, almond milk, wine, broth and the remaining salt and black pepper in a food processor. Pulse until well incorporated. With the motor running, gradually add the remaining 4 tablespoons of oil to form a smooth, emulsified sauce.

Step 5

Transfer the sauce to the saute pan with the onion-mushroom mixture; add the cooked pasta, peas, turkey and red bell pepper, if using, stirring to incorporate and coat evenly. Spoon into the casserole; sprinkle the cheese on top, if using.

Step 6

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until lightly browned, and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Per serving, based on 5

Calories: 380; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 40 mg; Sodium: 80 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 22 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From Elaine Gordon.

Tested by Kendra Nichols; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

