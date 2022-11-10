Molly Yeh’s baked eggs with goat cheese make a fine brunch or dinner

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This recipe comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. A few years after the author and cooking show host Molly Yeh moved from Brooklyn to a farmstead on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota, she adopted a flock of chicks and named them all Macaroni. It was just one more charming chapter in the charming life Yeh has blogged about, and writes about in her latest book, “Home Is Where the Eggs Are.”

“Our chickens, all named Macaroni, are still well and laying!” she writes. “Their eggs, and in general any egg that comes from a chicken with a name and lots of space to forage, have bright yellow yolks and so much flavor.”

Yeh’s long-standing love affair with all things egg-related is why I wanted to feature an egg recipe from her new book, ideally one that would work for brunch as well as dinner. Voilà: Goat Cheese and Dill Baked Eggs.

“This egg dish is kiiiiiinda like a souffle but way more casual, making it an ideal Saturday brunch,” Yeh writes. Served with crusty bread on the side, and maybe a green salad, it doubles as a filling dinner.

“You just whisk all the week’s leftover herbs with eggs and goat cheese, pour it into a pool of butter (which creates a crisp crust), top lavishly with flaky salt (don’t forget this!), and eat immediately,” Yeh explains about how the recipe comes together. The melted butter at the bottom of the dish gives the eggs a lovely, toasted flavor and crunchy edges.

The first time I made these eggs, I had them with a salad tossed with a green goddess dressing. What can I say? I love herbs! Leftovers, sliced, made a great breakfast sandwich the next morning. Yeh recommends spreading the hot, creamy baked eggs on toast “to feel like you’re eating a strata with more textural variety.”

Use the freshest eggs you can find, since they’re the star here. I get my eggs from a stall at my farmers market called Sunnyside because, unlike Yeh, I don’t have chickens named Macaroni!

But I do love to make food that’s easy and heartwarming. As Yeh writes in her introduction, “This book is a collection of recipes that we love to eat on a regular basis. … It’s food that I find satisfaction in serving to my family on any old day; no celebrations or special guests or even pants are required to get the most out of these recipes.”

Ditto for these creamy, herby baked eggs.

Goat Cheese and Dill Baked Eggs

If you don’t like goat cheese >> use cream cheese, ricotta or farmers’ cheese. For a different texture, try a meltable shredded cheese, such as cheddar.

If you have only one kind of herb >> use that. You can also use dried herbs, just use half as much of each.

No herbs? >> How about the same amount of chopped baby kale or arugula?

Ingredients

6 large eggs

6 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature

Flaky sea salt (optional)

Crusty bread, for serving

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven, place a 1 1/2- to 2-quart baking dish on the rack and preheat to 425 degrees.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, vigorously whisk together the eggs, goat cheese, flour, salt and several spins of ground black pepper until the mixture is pale and creamy. Most of the goat cheese will be blended in, but having a few pieces intact is a good thing. Drizzle in the milk while whisking, then whisk in the herbs.

Step 3

Carefully pull the baking dish out of the oven, add the butter, and let it sizzle and melt. Swirl the butter around so it coats the sides of the dish, letting any excess pool at the bottom. Pour in the egg mixture and bake for about 35 minutes, starting to check at around 30 minutes, or until puffy, set and starting to brown on top. Sprinkle with additional herbs and a pinch of flaky sea salt, if using, and serve, with crusty bread.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (scant 1 1/2 cups)

Calories: 276; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 306 mg; Sodium: 347 mg; Carbohydrates: 6 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 19 g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Home Is Where the Eggs Are” by Molly Yeh (William Morrow, 2022).

Tested by G. Daniela Galarza; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

