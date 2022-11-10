Crank up your pecan pie with brown butter and loads of nuts

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brown butter enhances the nuttiness of this pecan pie, which is generously packed with pecans. More impressively, it’s not too sweet. Toast your pecans for the best flavor. If you prefer a pie with a deeper sugary layer beneath the nuts, use fewer nuts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight To save time, feel free to use a store-bought pie crust. Serve this pecan pie as is, or top it with a dollop of Pumpkin Mousse to get both pecan and pumpkin pie flavors in one dessert.

Brown Butter Pecan Pie

Ingredients

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 recipe All-Butter Pie Crust

4 tablespoons (62 grams) unsalted butter

1 cup (220 grams) packed light brown sugar

Scant 1/2 cup (150 grams) light corn syrup

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

3 large eggs, cold

2 cups (227 grams) toasted pecan pieces

Pumpkin Mousse or whipped cream, for serving

Step 1

Lightly dust a work surface and a rolling pin with the flour. Roll the dough to about 1/4-inch thickness, about 12 inches in diameter, rotating it a quarter turn each time as you work to prevent it from sticking. To transfer the dough to a 9-inch pie pan, gently roll it up around the pin, then unfurl it into the bottom and up the sides of the pan.

Step 2

Using scissors, trim away any excess dough, leaving about 1/2-inch overhang around the outside edge of the pie plate. Tuck the overhang under, pressing gently to make it flush with the edge of the pie plate and crimp as you like. Use a fork to dock the bottom of the crust, cover loosely with plastic or beeswax wrap, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.

Step 3

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.

Step 4

In a medium saucepan over high heat, melt the butter. Continue cooking it, swirling the pan occasionally, until it turns golden brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Whisk in the brown sugar, syrup, flour, vanilla and salt. Whisk in the eggs, beating each one into the mixture before adding the next, then add the pecans and stir. Remove the cover from the prepared crust, pour in the filling and bake until puffed and deep brown, 45 to 50 minutes.

Step 5

Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, for at least 4 hours, before serving. Top with pumpkin mousse or whipped cream.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 slice with no topping), based on 10

Calories: 478; Total Fat: 32 g; Saturated Fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 93 mg; Sodium: 209 mg; Carbohydrates: 47 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 24 g; Protein: 6 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.

Tested by Debi Suchman and Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

