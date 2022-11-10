An easy pumpkin mousse captures the spirit of pie in a no-bake dessert

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rich, with a touch of spice and a pronounced tang, this pumpkin mousse is a good Thanksgiving dessert option if you’re not in the mood to make pie. First, you’ll cook canned pumpkin to remove some of its moisture, thereby concentrating the taste and color of the squash. This gets dumped into a blender with cream cheese, which gives the mousse its body and a pleasantly salty note. Punchy ginger and warming cinnamon — and a touch of allspice or cloves — lend the mousse lots of fall flavor. Whipped cream, folded in at the end, adds lightness.

Add a dollop atop slices of pecan pie, to get pumpkin and pecan flavors in each bite. Or, you can serve it in coupe glasses like a parfait, with a spoonful of whipped cream or a drizzle of Pecan Butterscotch Sauce on top. This will serve six as a full dessert or up to 20 as a topping to another dessert.

Pumpkin Mousse

Make Ahead: The dessert can be made 1 day in advance.

Ingredients

1/2 cup (120 milliliters) cold heavy cream

One (8-ounce/227-gram) package cold cream cheese (not reduced-fat), cubed

1 cup (260 grams) canned pumpkin puree

1/3 cup (73 grams) packed light brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves or allspice

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

Step 1

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk or in a large bowl and using a hand mixer or a whisk, whip the cream on medium-high speed if using a mixer, until soft peaks form. Transfer the bowl to the refrigerator.

Step 2

Place the cream cheese in a blender or food processor.

Step 3

In a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, bring the pumpkin puree to a boil, about 1 minute. Continue to cook, stirring often, until the puree reduces and turns several shades darker, about 5 minutes. Add to the cream cheese, then add the brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, cloves or allspice and salt. Blend or process until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape the sides as needed.

Step 4

Using a silicone spatula, transfer to a medium bowl and refrigerate until the bowl is no longer warm to the touch, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 5

Gently fold the whipped cream into the cooled pumpkin mixture until no streaks remain. Portion into six (6-ounce) glasses or transfer to a serving bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Information

As a full dessert: Per serving (2/3 cup), based on 6

Calories: 253; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 12 g; Cholesterol: 69 mg; Sodium: 180 mg; Carbohydrates: 17 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 13 g; Protein: 3 g

As a garnish: Per serving (generous 3 tablespoons), based on 20

Calories: 76; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 21 mg; Sodium: 54 mg; Carbohydrates: 5 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 1 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.

Tested by Debi Suchman; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

