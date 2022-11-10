This silky pumpkin pie goes to the next level with a few smart tweaks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This pumpkin pie is silkier than most, thanks to a few tricks. First, cooking canned pumpkin removes excess moisture, thereby concentrating flavor. Using brown sugar brings out the squash’s butterscotch notes. Heavy cream (instead of milk) turns it into a rich custard. A blender helps smooth out any lumps, and, if you have time, straining the mixture, while tedious, ensures a supremely smooth filling. Finally, baking the pie in a blind-baked pie crust at a low temperature prevents the filling from curdling as it sets. Don’t worry if the surface of your pie cracks. It will still have great flavor and a wonderfully smooth texture.

Serve it plain, with a simple dollop of whipped cream or topped with a drizzle of Pecan Butterscotch Sauce.

For a spicier pie, use a teaspoon or two of grated fresh ginger instead of ground.

This recipe makes about 4 cups of filling, which will fill a deep-dish pie plate. If your pie plate is shallow, you may have extra filling, which you can bake separately in ramekins as pumpkin custards, if you wish: Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes, or until just barely set.

Silky Pumpkin Pie

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers in a covered container for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

1 recipe All-Butter Pie Crust

One (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

1/2 cup (100 grams) packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves or allspice

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 1/4 cups (300 milliliters) heavy cream

4 large eggs, cold from the refrigerator

Pecan Butterscotch Sauce or whipped cream, for serving (optional)

Step 1

Lightly dust a work surface and a rolling pin with flour. Roll the dough to about 1/4-inch thickness, about 12 inches in diameter, rotating it a quarter turn at a time as you work to prevent it from sticking. To transfer the dough to a 9-inch pie pan, gently roll it up around the pin, then unfurl it into the bottom and up the sides of the pan.

Step 2

Using scissors, trim away any excess dough, leaving about 1/2-inch overhang around the outside edge of the pie plate. Tuck the overhang under, pressing gently to make it flush with the edge of the pie plate and crimp as you like. Use a fork to dock the bottom of the crust, cover loosely with plastic or beeswax wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.

Step 3

When you’re ready to par-bake the crust, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.

Step 4

Remove the wrap covering the crust. Cut a square of parchment paper slightly wider than the diameter of a pie plate, and press it into the base of the dish. Fill with pie weights (or dry beans or pennies) to the top inner rim of the pie plate. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, or until the edges begin to lightly brown. Remove the parchment paper and pie weights and continue baking for 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the bottom of the crust appears dry and set. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Step 5

Reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees.

Step 6

Make the filling: In a medium nonstick skillet over high heat, bring the pumpkin puree to a boil. Cook, stirring often, until the puree reduces and turns a shade or two darker, about 5 minutes. (You are starting with 425 grams of pumpkin puree and should end up with about 325 grams.) Transfer the puree to a blender (see NOTE), add the brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves or allspice, and salt, and let the pumpkin cool for about 15 minutes.

Step 7

Add the heavy cream and eggs and blend, starting on low speed and increasing to medium-high, until the mixture is smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. For an especially smooth filling, pass the filling through a mesh strainer into a bowl, pushing the mixture through with a silicone spatula. If you do not strain the filling, lift the blender pitcher a few inches above the counter and gently drop it back down a few times — this will help remove excess air bubbles from the mixture.

Step 8

Place the par-baked crust on a large, rimmed baking sheet to catch any drips, and transfer the filling to the crust. If necessary, smooth the top with an offset spatula or spoon. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the filling is just set. The center should still slightly jiggle, but will firm up from the residual heat. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, at least 3 hours. Serve with whipped cream or butterscotch sauce on top or on the side, if desired.

NOTE: The texture of your filling may be different, depending on the blender you use. A high-powered blender will produce a smoother, silkier filling. A regular blender will produce a filling that is thicker and may need to be smoothed on top before baking.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 slice with no topping), based on 10

Calories: 323; Total Fat: 22 g; Saturated Fat: 13 g; Cholesterol: 140 mg; Sodium: 160 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 5 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.

Tested by Debi Suchman and Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

