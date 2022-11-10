Voraciously Pumpkin pie or pecan pie? With these recipes, you don’t have to choose. (Photos by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post; props by Limonata Creative for The Washington Post)

Even after you’ve stuffed yourself silly with turkey and all of the glorious sides, there’s always room for pie on Thanksgiving. This year, rather than making multiple pies, just pick one: pumpkin or pecan. Then, dress it up a little. If you opt for pumpkin pie, add a Pecan Butterscotch Sauce — it’s the best of both pie flavor profiles, but you’ll need to roll out only one crust.

Or, if you and your crew are bigger fans of pecan pie, make a simple Pumpkin Mousse to dollop on each slice.

Alternately, skip the pie entirely and make the pumpkin mousse and pecan butterscotch for an easier, parfait-like take on Thanksgiving’s classic dessert flavors.





Silky Pumpkin Pie

Resulting in more of a custard than traditional pumpkin pie, this recipe calls for cooking canned pumpkin to concentrate its flavor. That deep orange puree is then blended with heavy cream, eggs, lots of spices and the bare minimum amount of sugar for a not-too-sweet take on the standard Thanksgiving dessert. Serve it solo, with a dollop of whipped cream or under a generous pour of Pecan Butterscotch Sauce.

Brown Butter Pecan Pie

Uber nutty, with a thin layer of sweet syrup on the bottom, this pecan pie gets an extra dose of flavor from browned butter. It’s sweet, but not cloyingly so, making it a fine finish to a Thanksgiving meal — with or without a spoonful of Pumpkin Mousse on top.

Pumpkin Mousse

This mousse is extra pumpkin-y but not too sweet. Cooking canned pumpkin puree removes excess moisture. It then blends very easily with cream cheese, which gives this mousse a delightful tang.

Pecan Butterscotch Sauce

This one-pot sauce starts with browned butter and toasted nuts, which get crisp in caramelized brown sugar. It’s optional, but a finishing splash of Scotch whisky adds another dimension and balances the sauce’s salty-sweet flavor.

