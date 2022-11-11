Jewel-toned roasted vegetables make a splendid side any time of year

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I thoroughly enjoy the turkey at Thanksgiving, but I’m really there for the sides. I wait all year to dig into the spread of hot dishes — the sugary sweet potatoes, creamy green bean casserole and cheese-y gratins. But this stunning side, which graces my family’s table every year, appeals to me because of the way it contrasts the others, providing a counterpoint of fresh simplicity while also being festive and tasty. More than any other dish on the table, these jewel-toned roasted vegetables represent the bounty for which I am most grateful — the wealth of color, flavor and nutrition inherent in seasonal produce.

It’s also a dish that is very easy to make. The only catch is that the vegetables — beets, pearl onions, carrots and Brussels sprouts — need to be roasted separately to ensure that each is perfectly cooked, before they are warmed together with a sprinkle of fresh thyme and a coating of balsamic vinegar.

Luckily, the initial roasting, which is mostly hands-off, can be done days ahead. It’s just the beets that require a bit of extra attention, as they need to be peeled and diced after roasting. Although, you could take the shortcut of purchasing peeled, roasted beets, which are sold in vacuum-sealed packages in the produce section of the market.

When you are ready to serve, you toss the roasted vegetables together on a sheet pan with the thyme, balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper and roast them until they are warmed through and beautifully glazed. Conveniently, you can do this step at whatever temperature the oven is set to for the other dishes being served (in the 350-425 degree range). They are even good at room temperature if your timing isn’t just right.

It’s a splendid side, festively colorful and brimming with fresh flavor, that is totally stress-free to make and serve. Now that’s something to be thankful for.

Simply Splendid Roasted Vegetables

Make Ahead: The vegetables can be roasted per instructions below up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

3 medium beets (about 12 ounces total), trimmed and scrubbed

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

One (14-ounce) bag frozen pearl onions, thawed and patted dry

1 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1 1/2 pounds carrots, scrubbed and cut on the bias into 1-inch thick pieces

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.

Step 2

Rub the beets with 1 tablespoon of the oil, then wrap them in a large piece of foil. Place the wrapped beets onto a baking dish or rimmed baking sheet and roast for about 1 hour, or until they are easily pierced with a knife. Open the foil and set the beets aside until cool enough to handle, then use a paring knife and/or your fingers to remove their peels. Cut the beets into 1-inch pieces. Use right away or refrigerate until needed.

Step 3

On a large, rimmed baking sheet, combine the onions with 1 tablespoon of the oil, season with 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and toss to coat. Roast for 20 minutes.

Step 4

Meanwhile, place the carrots and Brussels sprouts in separate bowls and toss each with 1 tablespoon of oil and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. After the 20-minute mark, add the carrots to the baking sheet with the onions, and place the Brussels sprouts on a separate baking sheet. Cook both baking sheets of vegetables for about 25 minutes, or until they are firm-tender and nicely browned. Use right away or refrigerate until needed.

Step 5

When ready to serve, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees (see NOTE). Transfer all of the roasted vegetables to a large, rimmed baking sheet or large baking dish. Toss gently with the balsamic vinegar and thyme, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the pepper and heat for about 10 minutes, or until warmed through.

NOTE: You can finish the roasted vegetables at any temperature in the range of 350 to 425 degrees, depending on what else you may be roasting. Add or subtract a few minutes from the cooking time accordingly.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2/3 cup), based on 12

Calories: 112; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 270 mg; Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 3 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

