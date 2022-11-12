Vegan pumpkin pancakes are pantry-friendly and fit for fall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pancakes for breakfast or brunch (or any time of day, really) are delicious and comforting. But as someone who lives alone and has to be careful about what perishable ingredients I buy, I don’t always have the necessary eggs or milk in my refrigerator to make a more traditional batch. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That’s where this recipe comes in: These vegan pumpkin pancakes are made entirely from pantry ingredients, making it much easier to enjoy them whenever the craving strikes.

Fitting with the season, the pancakes are filled with pumpkin, spice and everything nice. Canned pumpkin puree results in incredibly moist pancakes, and a pumpkin spice blend — either store-bought or homemade — fills them with fragrant warming spices. They are great as is, or you could serve them topped with butter, syrup, toasted nuts, whipped cream or however else your stomach desires.

Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to three days.

Advertisement

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to Saved Stories in My Post.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups (155 grams) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 1/4 teaspoons pumpkin spice

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 cup (120 grams) canned pumpkin puree

One (13.5-ounce can) unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

Vegetable oil or melted coconut oil, for greasing the skillet or griddle

Butter, syrup, toasted nuts and/or whipped cream, for serving (optional)

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, pumpkin spice and salt until combined. In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree and coconut milk until smooth. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until just combined (a few small lumps are okay).

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet or a griddle over medium heat. Use a brush or wad of paper towel to coat the pan lightly with oil.

Working in batches, use a 1/4-cup measuring cup to pour batter into the skillet, spaced at least one inch apart, and cook until you see a few small bubbles rise to the surface of the pancake and the bottom turns golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more. If the pancakes are browning too quickly, reduce the heat to medium-low.

Advertisement

Transfer the pancakes to a platter, cover loosely with foil and repeat with the remaining batter, adding more oil to the skillet if it looks dry. Serve warm with butter, syrup, toasted nuts and/or whipped cream, as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 pancakes), based on 6

Calories: 255; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 12 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 404 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

GiftOutline Gift Article