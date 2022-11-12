Skip to main content
Vegan pumpkin pancakes are pantry-friendly and fit for fall

By
November 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EST
(Peggy Cormary/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes
Total time:30 mins
Servings:4 to 6 (makes a dozen 4-inch pancakes)
Pancakes for breakfast or brunch (or any time of day, really) are delicious and comforting. But as someone who lives alone and has to be careful about what perishable ingredients I buy, I don’t always have the necessary eggs or milk in my refrigerator to make a more traditional batch.

That’s where this recipe comes in: These vegan pumpkin pancakes are made entirely from pantry ingredients, making it much easier to enjoy them whenever the craving strikes.

Fitting with the season, the pancakes are filled with pumpkin, spice and everything nice. Canned pumpkin puree results in incredibly moist pancakes, and a pumpkin spice blend — either store-bought or homemade — fills them with fragrant warming spices. They are great as is, or you could serve them topped with butter, syrup, toasted nuts, whipped cream or however else your stomach desires.

Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to three days.

Easy pantry recipes for quick and thrifty meals

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups (155 grams) all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons pumpkin spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
  • 1/2 cup (120 grams) canned pumpkin puree
  • One (13.5-ounce can) unsweetened full-fat coconut milk
  • Vegetable oil or melted coconut oil, for greasing the skillet or griddle
  • Butter, syrup, toasted nuts and/or whipped cream, for serving (optional)

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, pumpkin spice and salt until combined. In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree and coconut milk until smooth. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until just combined (a few small lumps are okay).

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet or a griddle over medium heat. Use a brush or wad of paper towel to coat the pan lightly with oil.

Working in batches, use a 1/4-cup measuring cup to pour batter into the skillet, spaced at least one inch apart, and cook until you see a few small bubbles rise to the surface of the pancake and the bottom turns golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more. If the pancakes are browning too quickly, reduce the heat to medium-low.

Transfer the pancakes to a platter, cover loosely with foil and repeat with the remaining batter, adding more oil to the skillet if it looks dry. Serve warm with butter, syrup, toasted nuts and/or whipped cream, as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 pancakes), based on 6

Calories: 255; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 12 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 404 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

