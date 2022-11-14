Our favorite holiday desserts with pumpkin, apples, pecans and more

I’m a fairly disciplined eater, but if there was a time I’d be most tempted to skip the main meal and go straight to dessert, it would be Thanksgiving. Sure, the rest of the dishes are great, but, oh my, the sweets!

And if there are a few to choose from, all the better. When the options include recipes starring apples, pecans, pumpkin, sweet potato and more seasonal delights, the more the merrier. Case in point? We’re getting close to 100 Thanksgiving dessert recipes in our archives. To help you sort through the options, here’s a collection that includes classic and innovative takes on the staple pies mentioned above, as well as some wild cards for those looking to branch out.