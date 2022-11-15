Thanksgiving dinner for 2: Menus and tips for a tasty, practical meal

This year, though, I’m doing things a little differently. Since I’m far from my home in the Midwest, I’m opting to stay in D.C. for Thanksgiving and will fly back for Christmas instead. I get to spend this Thanksgiving with my boyfriend, who is visiting from England for the week, but the scaled-down celebration has prompted some questions. How do I capture the essence of Thanksgiving for someone who doesn’t celebrate it, and how do I accomplish that without spending days in the kitchen making far more food than two people can reasonably eat?
As I’ve planned out my menu for the big day, I’ve gathered some advice that might be helpful for others in a similar situation. If you’re having a small Thanksgiving this year, here are my tips for a meal that’s more manageable and is still every bit as delicious.
Appetizers for 2
Fewer hands means less help in the kitchen, so opt for low-lift dishes. Two people can only do so much cooking, so make your life easier and opt for dishes that don’t require loads of active cooking time and tedious prep. If you have only a few people around the table, you also don’t want to fill up too quickly on elaborate appetizers. I think simple starters are always best, but especially so when the group is small. I’ll be having some Roasted Fall Fruit With Balsamic-Ginger Glaze (above) with cheese and crackers out while I prepare the remaining courses. A quick and easy dip such as this Triple Onion Dip served with veggies is another option that’s light yet flavorful.
Mains for 2
If you still want turkey, breast is best. Okay, thighs are also great, but there’s no need for a whole turkey for two people, unless you really want several days worth of leftovers. Making Stovetop Roasted Turkey Breast (above) is a great way to still have the traditional bird on the table without the several hours of roasting. Leftover pan juices and roasted vegetables pureed into a savory sauce is a great answer to gravy. Cider-Braised Turkey Thighs With Potatoes and Apples (pictured at top) and Sheet Pan Harissa Turkey Legs are other wonderful options.
Since I’m vegetarian, I won’t be having any meat on the table, but still want a nice, festive centerpiece. A Phyllo Galette With Butternut Squash, Feta and Olives captures the flavors of the season in a fun, unexpected way.
Sides for 2
Think about leftovers that can be repurposed. I love leftovers and don’t mind reheating what’s left of Thanksgiving dinner for lunch the next day, but when you have fewer people to help finish food, the meal can get repetitive quickly. Even with scaling the feast down, two people are bound to have leftovers, so give your future self another thing to be thankful for by thinking ahead about ways to give dishes new life. This Roasted Broccolini With Lemon and Chile Flakes (above) is a simple, elegant side that will pair well with most mains. Have it with turkey on Thanksgiving, and then toss with spaghetti aglio e olio or serve atop rice with a spoonful of chili crisp the next night.
Dessert for 2
Choose recipes that are easily scalable. Thanksgiving and pie are almost synonymous with one another. However, pie and desserts like it can be hard to halve, especially if you don’t have a small enough pie dish. I love the ideas of these Apple Pie Parfaits from Ellie Krieger that are assembled individually, giving you all the delicious elements of pie without the overwhelming amount of leftovers. Similarly, this Pumpkin Mousse drizzled with Pecan Butterscotch Sauce from Daniela Galarza captures the flavors of Thanksgiving classics.