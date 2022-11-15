Thanksgiving dinner for 2: Menus and tips for a tasty, practical meal

Fewer hands means less help in the kitchen, so opt for low-lift dishes. Two people can only do so much cooking, so make your life easier and opt for dishes that don’t require loads of active cooking time and tedious prep. If you have only a few people around the table, you also don’t want to fill up too quickly on elaborate appetizers. I think simple starters are always best, but especially so when the group is small. I’ll be having some Roasted Fall Fruit With Balsamic-Ginger Glaze (above) with cheese and crackers out while I prepare the remaining courses. A quick and easy dip such as this Triple Onion Dip served with veggies is another option that’s light yet flavorful.