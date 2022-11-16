10 Thanksgiving stuffing and dressing recipes for every kind of feast

Should you be in need of some guidance, here are 10 recipes from our archives worthy of your Thanksgiving menu this year. Head to our Recipe Finder, if you’re looking for other options.
Bread Stuffing With Apples, Bacon and Onions
This stuffing (above) is a delightful mix of sweet and savory. If you don’t have stale bread on hand, you can make bread cubes for this recipe by drying them out in the oven. Get the recipe.
Smoked Andouille Sausage Dressing
Andouille sausage adds a wonderful smokiness to this cornbread-based dressing, while a few dashes of hot sauce deliver extra spice and pizazz. Get the recipe.
Mushroom and Leek Cornbread Dressing
This is a spin on the dressing my family makes every year with mushrooms and leeks in place of the traditional vegetables. And by using vegetable stock instead of chicken or turkey, it’s also vegetarian. Get the recipe.
West Coast Oyster Dressing
This recipe typically uses oysters with a sweet, metallic, celery-salt flavor, so ask your fishmonger for an oyster with a similar flavor profile. Get the recipe.
Easy Bread Stuffing
This recipe truly lives up to the “easy” moniker in that it’s about as straightforward as stuffing can get. It’s also great to use as a base should you want to customize it to fit your palate. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Cornbread Dressing
Baking your dressing on a sheet pan maximizes the crispy, crunchy bits. Adding a small amount of white bread to the cornbread gives the dressing more texture. Get the recipe.
Charleston Rice Dressing
This dressing is studded with chicken livers and pecans, and with rice as the base, it’s also gluten-free. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Stuffing With Chestnuts
This vegetarian stuffing features a combination of dried challah and cornbread cubes, celery, pears, dried cranberries and roasted chestnuts. Get the recipe.
Kamala Harris’s Cornbread Dressing
“Harris says the cornbread dressing is one of her family’s favorite recipes,” staff writer Becky Krystal wrote. “It’s chock full of spicy sausage, apples, onions, celery and herbs.” Get the recipe.
0 Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing With Cherries and Walnuts
This semi-homemade recipe is a great way to zhuzh up a package of store-bought stuffing with tart dried cherries and crunchy walnuts. Get the recipe.