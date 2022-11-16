10 Thanksgiving stuffing and dressing recipes for every kind of feast

While turkey may be the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, the real star is the dressing or stuffing — and the variety doesn’t stop with which name you call it. Any type of bread or rice can form the base of the recipe; it can include meat or seafood or be vegetarian; any manner of herbs and seasonings can be used for flavor; and it can be baked inside the turkey, in a casserole dish or on a sheet pan. When it comes to the world of dressings and stuffings, the limit does not exist.