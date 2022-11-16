Voraciously

10 Thanksgiving stuffing and dressing recipes for every kind of feast

By
November 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

While turkey may be the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, the real star is the dressing or stuffing — and the variety doesn’t stop with which name you call it. Any type of bread or rice can form the base of the recipe; it can include meat or seafood or be vegetarian; any manner of herbs and seasonings can be used for flavor; and it can be baked inside the turkey, in a casserole dish or on a sheet pan. When it comes to the world of dressings and stuffings, the limit does not exist.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Should you be in need of some guidance, here are 10 recipes from our archives worthy of your Thanksgiving menu this year. Head to our Recipe Finder, if you’re looking for other options.

Thanksgiving stuffing (or dressing) is the dish that best reflects America’s diversity

Bread Stuffing With Apples, Bacon and Onions

This stuffing (above) is a delightful mix of sweet and savory. If you don’t have stale bread on hand, you can make bread cubes for this recipe by drying them out in the oven. Get the recipe.

Smoked Andouille Sausage Dressing

Andouille sausage adds a wonderful smokiness to this cornbread-based dressing, while a few dashes of hot sauce deliver extra spice and pizazz. Get the recipe.

Mushroom and Leek Cornbread Dressing

This is a spin on the dressing my family makes every year with mushrooms and leeks in place of the traditional vegetables. And by using vegetable stock instead of chicken or turkey, it’s also vegetarian. Get the recipe.

How to clean leeks and do more with the versatile allium

West Coast Oyster Dressing

This recipe typically uses oysters with a sweet, metallic, celery-salt flavor, so ask your fishmonger for an oyster with a similar flavor profile. Get the recipe.

How to shuck an oyster

Easy Bread Stuffing

This recipe truly lives up to the “easy” moniker in that it’s about as straightforward as stuffing can get. It’s also great to use as a base should you want to customize it to fit your palate. Get the recipe.

Sheet Pan Cornbread Dressing

Baking your dressing on a sheet pan maximizes the crispy, crunchy bits. Adding a small amount of white bread to the cornbread gives the dressing more texture. Get the recipe.

This no-knead focaccia riffs on Thanksgiving stuffing and is fit for a crowd

Charleston Rice Dressing

This dressing is studded with chicken livers and pecans, and with rice as the base, it’s also gluten-free. Get the recipe.

Sheet Pan Stuffing With Chestnuts

This vegetarian stuffing features a combination of dried challah and cornbread cubes, celery, pears, dried cranberries and roasted chestnuts. Get the recipe.

Kamala Harris’s Cornbread Dressing

“Harris says the cornbread dressing is one of her family’s favorite recipes,” staff writer Becky Krystal wrote. “It’s chock full of spicy sausage, apples, onions, celery and herbs.” Get the recipe.

Cornbread is divisive. This recipe might bring us together.

0 Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing With Cherries and Walnuts

This semi-homemade recipe is a great way to zhuzh up a package of store-bought stuffing with tart dried cherries and crunchy walnuts. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...