A juicy, inexpensive organic red from Spain, a stony dry riesling from the glacier-carved Finger Lakes, and an effusive sauvignon blanc from a popular California winery – three wines that will pair well with a multitude of flavors on your holiday table. Just remember: You shouldn’t be sweating about the wine.

GREAT VALUE

Manos Libre Tempranillo-Shiraz 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Castilla, Spain, $12

Lively, juicy, fruity, spicy, this wine is even “chewy” in a wine sense, in that you want to move it around your mouth to coax the most out of it. It’s organic and vegan, and the “hands-free” moniker points to its minimalist natural wine style. Kudos on the light bottle. Certified organic and vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 400 grams (Light).

Keuka Lake Vineyards Dry Riesling 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Finger Lakes, N.Y., $23

Here’s another shout out for Finger Lakes riesling to have a place on your table at Thanksgiving — or any time that calls for a dry white with bracing acidity to match a variety of foods. This lovely riesling is on the mineral side — more an impression of stones than citrus fruits. ABV: 11.2 percent. BW: 575 grams (Average).

Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

California, $30

Rombauer is best known for its chardonnay, which has become iconic for its traditional California style, and its zinfandel. The sauvignon blanc is a relatively recent addition to its portfolio and has been increasing in sales. No wonder — it’s vibrant and racy, without the aggressive herbaceous character sauvignon blanc can display when underripe. The grapes come from vineyards in Sonoma and Napa counties. ABV: 14.2 percent. BW: 465 grams (Light).

Distributed locally by Winebow and Breakthru Beverage.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

