7 rich gravy recipes that are full of umami flavor

By
November 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
When it comes to big roast dinners, gravy is essentialthe savory glue that holds a meal together. A dose of creamy, umami flavor can revive a dry piece of turkey, or jazz up roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes. Whether you’re looking for something vegan, a recipe you can make ahead or just an easy pan gravy, we have you covered with these picks from our Recipe Finder.

Roasted Garlic Gravy

Roasting a whole garlic head until soft and golden brown gives this gravy a subtle sweetness. Get the recipe.

Simple Pan Gravy

It’s never a bad idea to stick to the classics. This is a great option if you want to prepare Thanksgiving dishes in advance of the big day. Get the recipe.

Chile-Pecan Gravy

Spice up your holiday feast with a gravy that’s fiery and festive. Pecans provide a rich nuttiness that helps balance the heat from the Scotch bonnet pepper. Get the recipe.

Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Prepare a feast in advance with this simple, rich make-ahead gravy. The flavor is deepened with a splash of red wine. Get the recipe.

Lentil-Miso Gravy

Miso is a great way to add a burst of umami to vegan dishes. Lentils also give the gravy body and creaminess. Get the recipe.

Cider Herb Gravy

Take advantage of all the flavors fall has to offer with a combination of autumnal herbs, apple cider and brandy. Get the recipe.

Roast-Turkey Gravy

Madeira adds complexity and depth to this rich, dark gravy. Get the recipe.

