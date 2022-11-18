7 rich gravy recipes that are full of umami flavor

Roasted Garlic Gravy
Roasting a whole garlic head until soft and golden brown gives this gravy a subtle sweetness. Get the recipe.
Simple Pan Gravy
It’s never a bad idea to stick to the classics. This is a great option if you want to prepare Thanksgiving dishes in advance of the big day. Get the recipe.
Chile-Pecan Gravy
Spice up your holiday feast with a gravy that’s fiery and festive. Pecans provide a rich nuttiness that helps balance the heat from the Scotch bonnet pepper. Get the recipe.
Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
Prepare a feast in advance with this simple, rich make-ahead gravy. The flavor is deepened with a splash of red wine. Get the recipe.
Lentil-Miso Gravy
Miso is a great way to add a burst of umami to vegan dishes. Lentils also give the gravy body and creaminess. Get the recipe.
Cider Herb Gravy
Take advantage of all the flavors fall has to offer with a combination of autumnal herbs, apple cider and brandy. Get the recipe.
Roast-Turkey Gravy
Madeira adds complexity and depth to this rich, dark gravy. Get the recipe.