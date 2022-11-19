Voraciously

14 holiday appetizers and drinks for parties big and small

November 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST
Fig and Fennel Caponata.
The process of getting Thanksgiving dinner on the table can be long and tiring. So keep everyone satiated and content before the big meal with a few delicious nibbles. Whether you’re looking for an easy recipe that comes together in minutes or something a little more elaborate that will impress you guests, we have a starter for you. Pair these with a festive cocktail for a great beginning to the holiday. For more Thanksgiving appetizer and drink ideas, check out our Recipe Finder.

Fig and Fennel Caponata

This autumnal take on caponata features fennel, figs and citrus. It’s delicious with warm bread and crackers. Get the recipe here.

Fromage Fort

The best way to use up leftover bits of cheese hanging around in your refrigerator is in this savory, tangy dip. Blend them with garlic, wine and herbs for a creamy appetizer. If you’re looking for a smokier cheese spread, try this Smoked Pimento Cheese. Get the recipe here.

Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts

Spice up nut mixes with cayenne pepper, cinnamon and maple syrup. Get the recipe here.

Garlic-Rosemary White Bean Toasts

Turn canned beans into an elegant starter in 15 minutes. This white bean mash is also wonderful with vegetables and crackers. Get the recipe here.

Gruyere and Onion Cocktail Biscuits

These bite-sized biscuits are packed with umami from the anchovies, gruyere and parmesan cheeses. Get the recipe here.

Roasted Feta With Grapes and Olives

Roasting grapes and olives coaxes out rich and deep flavors. And creamy feta adds a briny tang. Get the recipe here.

Blue Cheese Straws

These blue cheese sticks are the grown-up version of the cheese crackers from our childhood that we all know and love. Get the recipe here.

Chickpea Fries With Preserved Lemon Mayo

Made from chickpea flour, these fries are similar to French panisses. Preserved lemon adds a bite to the mayo. Get the recipe here.

Roasted Fall Fruit With Balsamic Glaze Vinaigrette

Serve this roasted fruit with cheese and crackers for a sweet and savory appetizer trifecta. Get the recipe here.

Nakladany Hermelin (Czech-Style Marinated Camembert)

Instead of baking camembert, try marinating it Czech-style with spices and aromatics. It saves room in the oven without sacrificing flavor. Get the recipe here.

Portly Pear

Infuse port and brandy with warming spices and sweet pear flavor. You can also turn this drink into a dessert by serving the spiked pear slices with vanilla ice cream. Get the recipe here.

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Punch

Beyond being a great addition to cocktails, bitters also aid with digestion, making them a great choice for holiday drinks. This punch calls for Luxardo, but you can also use Campari. Get the recipe here.

Spiced Cider Old-Fashioned

Make a batch of spiced cider syrup and use it in a number of fun drinks, including this twist on an Old-Fashioned. Get the recipe here.

Orange Honey Ginger Ale

Try a zero-proof cocktail with notes of honey, ginger and orange. Get the recipe here.

