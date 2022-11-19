14 holiday appetizers and drinks for parties big and small

The process of getting Thanksgiving dinner on the table can be long and tiring. So keep everyone satiated and content before the big meal with a few delicious nibbles. Whether you’re looking for an easy recipe that comes together in minutes or something a little more elaborate that will impress you guests, we have a starter for you. Pair these with a festive cocktail for a great beginning to the holiday. For more Thanksgiving appetizer and drink ideas, check out our Recipe Finder.