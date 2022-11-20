Bread recipes for the holidays, including rolls, cornbread and more

Vegan Sweet Potato Coconut Biscuits
“These are soft, fluffy biscuits, not the super-flaky mile-high kind (which also can be glorious), and they get extra oomph from just enough nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar to play up the sweet potato,” Food editor Joe Yonan says. The key to success? Coconut milk.
No-Knead Focaccia With Sausage, Apple and Shallots
Stuffing meets bread in this large-format bread that feeds a crowd and stars in the four-course menu I developed for last year’s Thanksgiving package. Extras make great sandwiches. Switch up the toppings as you see fit, or stick with the original Fast Focaccia this recipe is based on.
Pillowy Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls
These pretty puffs — achievable for novice bread bakers — come together quickly and require only a short rise. If you want to get a jump on the prep, freeze the shaped rolls on a jellyroll pan and allow for time to defrost, rise and bake on Thursday. Another similar option: pandesal, a slightly sweet Philippine specialty.
Honey Whole-Grain Mini Corn Muffins
Set a basket of these two-bite muffins on the table and wait for the compliments. If you don’t have whole-wheat pastry flour, a mix of all-purpose and regular whole-wheat flours works just fine.
Buttermilk and Scallion Jiffy Cornbread
Need to start with a boxed mix? No shame in it. We loved using Jiffy, but a few small tweaks elevated it to holiday-worthy bread. If you prefer a from-scratch cornbread, check out this recipe, too.
Cacio e Pepe Olive Oil Popovers
If you don’t have the traditional popover pan, these simple but impressive baked goods work well in a regular muffin tin.
Pão de Queijo
This cheesy Brazilian specialty is gluten-free. Plus, you can par-bake the puffs, freeze and then pop them in the oven to finish on Thanksgiving so they’re warm and ready for the big meal.
Flaky Butter Biscuits
These are tender and sturdy, so you can enjoy them with the main meal or use them in a sandwich the next day. See also: Better Buttermilk Biscuits from Joy “The Baker” Wilson and our free Baking Basics newsletter.
Sweet Potato Rolls
This classic recipe from James Beard creates soft, tender rolls with a golden hue that is perfect for the holiday. You can make them in a stand mixer, but the dough is easy to knead by hand. For another lovely and tender crumb, try Grandma Webster’s Dinner Rolls.
No-Knead Icebox Rolls
You’ll need to budget an overnight rest in the fridge and a few hours rising at room temperature, but there’s very little hands-on time for this recipe from Toni Tipton-Martin’s book, “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking.”
Triple Garlic Bread
This is a great option for people who want an impressive bread without having to start from scratch. The powerful garlic presence can punch through some of the other richer or milder flavors on the table.
Pesto Monkey Bread
Here’s another unorthodox option, but it’s festive, fun and easily assembled with store-bought pesto and biscuit dough.