Bread recipes for the holidays, including rolls, cornbread and more

For a meal in which so many ingredients are already starchy, do you really need bread at Thanksgiving? In my opinion: Yes, a thousand times yes.

I think of bread as both vessel and utensil, helping you scoop up a little of this and a little of that, letting you make sandwiches on the big day itself or the next day using leftovers. Plus, the aroma of freshly baked rolls, biscuits or cornbread makes your home feel especially welcoming. And once you put any of these recipes from our archives down on the table, don’t be surprised if they’re the first thing to go.