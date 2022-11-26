Voraciously

7 easy recipes for when you don’t feel like cooking (much)

By
November 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/Food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Whether you’re coming out of a holiday frenzy (how did we make it out of Thanksgiving, everyone?) or exhausted after a long day at work, there are times when you just don’t feel like cooking. And that’s okay! I’m a big proponent of doing what you need to do, so if that means getting the occasional takeout or heating up a freezer convenience food, by all means, go for it.

But there are times when you just need to power through, at least a little. Here are some low-lift recipes from our archives for getting dinner on the table without too much to-do.

1

Diner-Style Club Sandwich

Pictured above. A sandwich is the epitome of lazy cooking, but this one is more special. It’s never a bad idea to just bake a whole batch of bacon early in the week, and if you’ve done that, you’re all set here. But even if you skip the bacon, you’ll still have a great, and great-looking, meal. Get the recipe.

2

Arugula and Avocado Sandwich With Turkey (Friendship Sandwich)

I know, an easy cooking roundup could easily be all sandwiches, so I’ll stop after this one. When you want something big, green and even shareable, you’d do well to consider a salad sandwich. Get the recipe.

3

Gochiso-Dofu (Decorated Tofu)

Put tofu on a plate, and top with a two-ingredient dressing, herbs and crunchy stuff. That’s it. Get the recipe.

4

Tuna, Celery and White Bean Salad

Go ahead and stock your pantry with canned white beans and tuna in olive oil so you can throw this together at a moment’s notice. Feel free to play around with the herbs and vegetables, too. Get the recipe.

5

Spicy Sesame Chile Oil Noodles

While you boil the noodles, whisk together a nutty, spicy sauce that works well with tahini and chili crisp. It’s faster than takeout, for sure. Get the recipe.

6

Vegetarian Frito Pie

Here’s a recipe big and hearty enough to feed a family. The three main ingredients are corn chips, shredded cheese and vegetarian chili (canned works great). Put it all in a skillet, bake, then top however you want. Get the recipe.

7

Baked Hummus

Very similar to the recipe above, this one just requires spreading a store-bought staple into a dish, topping and baking. Get the recipe.

