7 easy recipes for when you don’t feel like cooking (much)

But there are times when you just need to power through, at least a little. Here are some low-lift recipes from our archives for getting dinner on the table without too much to-do.
Diner-Style Club Sandwich
Pictured above. A sandwich is the epitome of lazy cooking, but this one is more special. It’s never a bad idea to just bake a whole batch of bacon early in the week, and if you’ve done that, you’re all set here. But even if you skip the bacon, you’ll still have a great, and great-looking, meal. Get the recipe.
Arugula and Avocado Sandwich With Turkey (Friendship Sandwich)
I know, an easy cooking roundup could easily be all sandwiches, so I’ll stop after this one. When you want something big, green and even shareable, you’d do well to consider a salad sandwich. Get the recipe.
Gochiso-Dofu (Decorated Tofu)
Put tofu on a plate, and top with a two-ingredient dressing, herbs and crunchy stuff. That’s it. Get the recipe.
Tuna, Celery and White Bean Salad
Go ahead and stock your pantry with canned white beans and tuna in olive oil so you can throw this together at a moment’s notice. Feel free to play around with the herbs and vegetables, too. Get the recipe.
Spicy Sesame Chile Oil Noodles
While you boil the noodles, whisk together a nutty, spicy sauce that works well with tahini and chili crisp. It’s faster than takeout, for sure. Get the recipe.
Vegetarian Frito Pie
Here’s a recipe big and hearty enough to feed a family. The three main ingredients are corn chips, shredded cheese and vegetarian chili (canned works great). Put it all in a skillet, bake, then top however you want. Get the recipe.
Baked Hummus
Very similar to the recipe above, this one just requires spreading a store-bought staple into a dish, topping and baking. Get the recipe.