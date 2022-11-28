9 root vegetable recipes worth rooting for

“The carrots, which are sliced on the bias for extra flair, are first simmered in a brightening splash of orange juice until they are just tender,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “Then, in the same skillet, they are coated with a touch of maple syrup to coax out their sweetness, a dollop of miso paste to bring out their savory side, and a hit of orange zest for fruity contrast.” Get the recipe.