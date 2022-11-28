9 root vegetable recipes worth rooting for

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Search our Recipe Finder for dishes that feature your favorite winter or fall root vegetables. And please share your go-to methods for cooking with them in the comments.
Pomegranate-Glazed Baby Beets
A simple pomegranate glaze makes a tart and slightly sweet complement for baby beets. Get the recipe.
Vegan Celery Root Mash
This lighter alternative to mashed potatoes features celery root, a.k.a. celeriac, which is a fairly neutral-tasting vegetable with a hint of celery. Get the recipe.
Roasted Carrots With Ayib and Awaze Vinaigrette
Give roasted carrots a flavor boost with ayib, a mild homemade cheese, and a spicy Ethiopian dressing. Get the recipe.
Tsai Tao Kui (Taiwanese Turnip Cake)
These popular dim sum treats are actually made from daikon, though they are traditionally referred to as turnip cakes. Get the recipe.
Ukrainian Borshch
“This recipe makes a generous amount, and because it takes some time to prepare, we recommend you freeze portions for whenever you need a hearty meal,” assistant recipe editor Olga Massov wrote. Get the recipe.
Mirin-Glazed Parsnips With Ginger and Scallions
Steam parsnips in mirin, a sweet rice wine used in Japanese cooking, then reduce it to a glaze to create this quick side. Get the recipe.
Miso-Orange Glazed Carrots
“The carrots, which are sliced on the bias for extra flair, are first simmered in a brightening splash of orange juice until they are just tender,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “Then, in the same skillet, they are coated with a touch of maple syrup to coax out their sweetness, a dollop of miso paste to bring out their savory side, and a hit of orange zest for fruity contrast.” Get the recipe.
Roasted Turnips and Apples With Chicken Thighs
This recipe features a mixture of turnips, potatoes and apples. It’s topped with chicken thighs that drip their fat onto the mixture to add flavor as it roasts. Get the recipe.
Crispy Smashed Beets With Garlic, Scallions and Chile
Roast, smash and then fry beets for “crispy edges and bits while the insides stay tender,” food editor Joe Yonan wrote. Get the recipe.