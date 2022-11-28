Voraciously

9 root vegetable recipes worth rooting for

By
November 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST
(Justin Tsucalas for the Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for the Washington Post)
Root vegetables abound this time of year — multicolored beets, gnarly-looking celery root, ubiquitous carrots and more. These recipes from our archives make this produce shine.

It’s easy to fall into a roasting rut, tossing bite-size pieces in oil and seasoning and cooking them at high temps in the oven, but we’ve got ideas for glazing, mashing and pan-frying to tempt you to try something different.

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Search our Recipe Finder for dishes that feature your favorite winter or fall root vegetables. And please share your go-to methods for cooking with them in the comments.

Pomegranate-Glazed Baby Beets

A simple pomegranate glaze makes a tart and slightly sweet complement for baby beets. Get the recipe.

7 ways to make beets taste as good as they look

Vegan Celery Root Mash

This lighter alternative to mashed potatoes features celery root, a.k.a. celeriac, which is a fairly neutral-tasting vegetable with a hint of celery. Get the recipe.

Potatoes aren’t the only vegetables you should be mashing

Roasted Carrots With Ayib and Awaze Vinaigrette

Give roasted carrots a flavor boost with ayib, a mild homemade cheese, and a spicy Ethiopian dressing. Get the recipe.

Carrots, get your 10 savory, earthy, sweet carrot recipes here!

Tsai Tao Kui (Taiwanese Turnip Cake)

These popular dim sum treats are actually made from daikon, though they are traditionally referred to as turnip cakes. Get the recipe.

Lunar New Year recipes: 5 Asian cooks share dishes from their celebrations

Ukrainian Borshch

“This recipe makes a generous amount, and because it takes some time to prepare, we recommend you freeze portions for whenever you need a hearty meal,” assistant recipe editor Olga Massov wrote. Get the recipe.

Jewel-toned roasted vegetables make a splendid side any time of year

Mirin-Glazed Parsnips With Ginger and Scallions

Steam parsnips in mirin, a sweet rice wine used in Japanese cooking, then reduce it to a glaze to create this quick side. Get the recipe.

Root, root, root for rutabaga, turnips and those other unappreciated vegetables

Miso-Orange Glazed Carrots

“The carrots, which are sliced on the bias for extra flair, are first simmered in a brightening splash of orange juice until they are just tender,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “Then, in the same skillet, they are coated with a touch of maple syrup to coax out their sweetness, a dollop of miso paste to bring out their savory side, and a hit of orange zest for fruity contrast.” Get the recipe.

Miso paste packs a major umami punch. Here’s how to use it.

Roasted Turnips and Apples With Chicken Thighs

This recipe features a mixture of turnips, potatoes and apples. It’s topped with chicken thighs that drip their fat onto the mixture to add flavor as it roasts. Get the recipe.

How to cook chicken thighs and quarters — the best poultry cuts you can buy

Crispy Smashed Beets With Garlic, Scallions and Chile

Roast, smash and then fry beets for “crispy edges and bits while the insides stay tender,” food editor Joe Yonan wrote. Get the recipe.

