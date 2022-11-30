7 saucy risotto recipes for warming, filling meals

Around this time of year, I often find myself in a carb rut. I keep reaching for boxes of pasta, combining them with odds and ends from my pantry and refrigerator. These dishes haven’t lost their appeal, but I’m in the mood for something new. This winter, I’m challenging myself to branch out into the world of rice, quinoa, farro and other grains for my weeknight meals. And risotto feels like a great transitional vehicle — saucy and savory, often using flavors similar to those that go with the pastas I’m so fond of.