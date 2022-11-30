7 saucy risotto recipes for warming, filling meals

While risotto is often thought to be a dish that requires a lot of time and attention, I’ve found several ways to make it a viable weeknight dinner option. These creamy, comforting dishes from our Recipe Finder can be made in the oven, on the stove or in an Instant Pot, so you can decide how much effort you want to put into your meal.
Porcini Risotto
A bowl of this is proof that risotto doesn’t need dairy to be decadent. This version is imbued with savory flavor from mushrooms and their broth rather than meat or cheese. Get the recipe.
Risotto With Parmesan Cheese
This risotto from Italian cooking master Marcella Hazan is simple and superb. Requiring only seven ingredients and 35 minutes, it makes an excellent addition to your weeknight cooking rotation. For more classic recipes like this one, subscribe to our 10-week Essential Cookbooks newsletter here. Get the recipe.
Almost No-Stir Caramelized Carrot Risotto
Many risotto recipes require constant attention and stirring, but this one is a low-maintenance dream. Caramelized carrots add an earthy sweetness, while sour cream contributes a tangy richness. Get the recipe.
Instant Pot Risotto
For an even more hands-off meal, try this version made in an Instant Pot. Use frozen peas for a delicious taste of spring all year round, or mix it up with red wine or lemon and herbs. Get the recipe.
Risotto Alla Vodka
Pulling from the flavors of the popular pasta dish, this risotto is even more luxurious than its inspiration. Calabrian chiles deliver a subtle kick that punctuates the rich creaminess of the parmesan and mascarpone. Get the recipe.
Butternut Squash and Sage Oven Risotto
Arborio rice is the classic choice for many risottos, but this nutrient-packed recipe calls for short-grain brown rice. It adds a hearty nuttiness while still releasing all the starch necessary to get that creamy, glossy texture. Get the recipe.
Chorizo Risotto
The Italian dish gets a Latin twist from poblano peppers, ancho chiles and chorizo. Try prepping it ahead and enjoying for the next couple days — just stir in a bit of broth and reheat for a lightning fast-dinner. Get the recipe.