These mini chocolate chip cookies are meant to be eaten by the handful

These soft, slightly chewy treats are inspired by my favorite boxed chocolate chip cookies. I grew up with a brand called Freihofer’s, but my daughter says these remind her of Entenmann’s. Whichever your childhood favorite is, these tiny cookies are designed with nostalgia in mind. Using half butter and half shortening lends a bit of density to the cookie (color and flavor from the butter, and texture from the shortening). The recipe makes a ton because the cookies are very small, and the dough freezes well.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Make Ahead: Place the scooped dough on a lined baking sheet and freeze until solid. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze for up to 3 months. Bake from frozen, adding 1 or 2 minutes to the baking time, as needed.

Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days, or freeze for up to 2 months.

Ingredients

1/2 cup (110 grams) packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick/85 grams) unsalted butter, softened

6 tablespoons (75 grams) solid vegetable shortening, at room temperature

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (use imitation for that store-bought cookie flavor)

2 1/4 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups (8 ounces/220 grams) semisweet chocolate chips

Step 1

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a hand mixer, beat the brown and granulated sugars, butter, shortening, baking soda and salt on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add the corn syrup, egg and vanilla, and beat on medium until combined, about 1 minute. Add the flour and mix on low until combined, followed by the chocolate chips, mixing just until combined.

Step 2

Scoop the dough into slightly heaping 1-teaspoon (11-gram) portions and arrange on the prepared baking sheets, spaced about 1 inch apart (30 dough balls per baking sheet). Bake, one sheet at a time, for 6 minutes. Remove the sheet and bang it on the cooktop or counter to flatten the cookies. Return the pan to the oven and bake for about 2 minutes more, or until golden brown on the edges but still quite soft in the center.

Step 3

Let the cookies cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 4

Repeat with the remaining dough, allowing the baking sheets to cool completely before reusing.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (3 cookies)

Calories: 145; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 13 mg; Sodium: 75 mg; Carbohydrates: 19 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 2 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From recipe developer and food writer Sarah Carey.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

