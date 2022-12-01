Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A festive rosé to start the meal, and two savory reds to tame autumn’s chill — here are three wines ideal for the season. Luca Paretti Prosecco Rosé Brut Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars ) Italy, $17 Simple, clean strawberry fruit flavors and vibrant bubbles to invigorate and refresh your palate. This is a lovely wine to welcome guests and to pair with antipasti. Alcohol by volume: 11 percent. Bottle weight: 590 grams (Light for sparkling).

Ten Sisters Pinot Noir 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Marlborough, New Zealand, $22

Fresh, lively pinot noir with flavors of cherries and sassafras, this affordable wine makes for easy sipping on its own or with food. You may not even notice that there seem to be 11 sisters dancing on the label. Sustainable. ABV: 12.7 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).

Imported by Bartow Imports. Distributed locally by Siema Wines.

Signature by La Font du Loup Côtes du Rhône Rouge 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Rhône Valley, France, $27

La Font du Loup is a talented producer in Châteauneuf-du-Papes. This Côtes-du-Rhône should not be considered an “entry wine” — it’s top-notch. Deep and savory, with flavors of sweet Montmorency cherries, wild sage and maybe just a whiff of woodsmoke from a fire far away. Late autumn in a glass? Ask me in spring — I’ll still love it then. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

