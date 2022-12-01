A festive rosé to start the meal, and two savory reds to tame autumn’s chill — here are three wines ideal for the season.
Imported by Turquoise Life Beverage Brands. Distributed locally by Breakthru Beverage Group.
Ten Sisters Pinot Noir 2020
Marlborough, New Zealand, $22
Fresh, lively pinot noir with flavors of cherries and sassafras, this affordable wine makes for easy sipping on its own or with food. You may not even notice that there seem to be 11 sisters dancing on the label. Sustainable. ABV: 12.7 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).
Imported by Bartow Imports. Distributed locally by Siema Wines.
Signature by La Font du Loup Côtes du Rhône Rouge 2021
Rhône Valley, France, $27
La Font du Loup is a talented producer in Châteauneuf-du-Papes. This Côtes-du-Rhône should not be considered an “entry wine” — it’s top-notch. Deep and savory, with flavors of sweet Montmorency cherries, wild sage and maybe just a whiff of woodsmoke from a fire far away. Late autumn in a glass? Ask me in spring — I’ll still love it then. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).
Imported by Artisans & Vines. Distributed locally by Artisans & Vines and LK Wine Tours & Sales.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.