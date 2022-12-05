5 savory cookie recipes to balance out the sweet

Sun-Dried Tomato and Pepperoni Crescent Bites
Pictured above, these crescent bites have all the flavors of pepperoni pizza in tiny packages. To make them vegetarian, swap out the filling for a mixture of olive tapenade and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Get the recipe.
Savory Pecan, Parmesan and Thyme Shortbread
These go well with a glass of dry sparkling wine before dinner. And because these savory cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 10 days, they’re great to have on hand for any impromptu visitors. Get the recipe.
Dorie Greenspan’s Sour Cream Everything Seed Knots
Famed cookbook author Dorie Greenspan has turned the beloved bagel into a cookie. And just like bagels, these cookies are best the day they are made. Get the recipe.
Blue Cheese Walnut Cookies
If you enjoy the funk of blue cheese, these cookies are the ones for you. They pair well with port or other after-dinner wines. Get the recipe.
Zippy Peppercorn-Chive Cheddar Wafers
Savor these with hearty vegetable soups, or as a snack with beer or wine. A blend of peppercorns adds an array of colors and flavors. Get the recipe.