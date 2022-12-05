Voraciously

5 savory cookie recipes to balance out the sweet

By
December 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
'Tis the season for cookie baking and holiday entertaining. In addition to mini chocolate chip cookies, chewy treats made from rye and molasses, or adorable shortbread cats, pandas and frogs on this year’s holiday cookie platter, why not add a complementary nibble to balance out the sweet? These savory cookie recipes from our database fit the bill. Or if you are skipping the sweet all together , these cookies would be great alongside meats and cheeses on a charcuterie board or as an appetizer for your next cocktail party.

Sun-Dried Tomato and Pepperoni Crescent Bites

Pictured above, these crescent bites have all the flavors of pepperoni pizza in tiny packages. To make them vegetarian, swap out the filling for a mixture of olive tapenade and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Get the recipe.

Savory Pecan, Parmesan and Thyme Shortbread

These go well with a glass of dry sparkling wine before dinner. And because these savory cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 10 days, they’re great to have on hand for any impromptu visitors. Get the recipe.

Dorie Greenspan’s Sour Cream Everything Seed Knots

Famed cookbook author Dorie Greenspan has turned the beloved bagel into a cookie. And just like bagels, these cookies are best the day they are made. Get the recipe.

Blue Cheese Walnut Cookies

If you enjoy the funk of blue cheese, these cookies are the ones for you. They pair well with port or other after-dinner wines. Get the recipe.

Zippy Peppercorn-Chive Cheddar Wafers

Savor these with hearty vegetable soups, or as a snack with beer or wine. A blend of peppercorns adds an array of colors and flavors. Get the recipe.

