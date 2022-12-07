6 vegan recipes packed with protein and flavor

So if you’re vegan, vegetarian or just want to switch up your dinner rotation a bit, consider these satiating vegan meals from our Recipe Finder; Each has 20 grams or more of protein.
Sweet Soy Tempeh (Tempe Manis)
With just over 30 grams of protein per serving, this dish proves how protein-packed tempeh is. Tempeh and snow peas are coated in a sweet, salty, sticky and aromatic sauce. Serve it with brown rice for an extra dose of protein and fiber. Get the recipe here, and if this sounds up your alley, also try Gingery Basil Tempeh and Snap Peas.
Fried Hoisin Tofu With Peanut Noodles
Tofu is often thought of as a meat replacement, but meals like this one show how it’s delicious in its own right. The tofu gets fried and tossed with udon noodles and spinach, and the dish gets another protein boost from the creamy peanut sauce, bringing each serving to 20 grams of protein. Get the recipe here.
Smoky White Beans and Brussels Sprouts
Canned beans are great for this filling and wholesome dinner, but dried ones take it to the next level. Pimenton imbues the dish with a subtly smoky flavor, and black and crushed red pepper add a dash of spice. On its own, this recipe has 21 grams of protein per serving, but it’s wonderful with toasted bread or rice. Get the recipe here.
Split Pea Soup With Leeks and Dill
Soup might not be the first thing in mind when you think about recipes packed with protein, but this split pea soup has loads of it. Peas are a protein powerhouse, and here they bulk up the soup to 24 grams per serving. Get the recipe here.
Crunchy Tacos With Tempeh
These crispy, crunchy tacos are loaded with spicy tempeh crumbles, lettuce and tomatoes. Swap out the cheese and sour cream for vegan versions or omit them altogether — the tacos will be delicious (and full of protein) either way. Get the recipe here.
Falafel Pitas With Cilantro-Cashew Sauce
This recipe is from our free Plant Powered newsletter, which has several other great ideas for vegan and vegetarian meals that don’t skimp on protein. Fluffy but far from mushy, the ideal falafel texture comes from dried chickpeas that are soaked overnight. Combined with a zesty cilantro-cashew sauce, these stuffed pitas have 21 grams of protein per serving. Get the recipe here.