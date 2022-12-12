1 The best way to store cheese

In general, don’t wrap your cheese in plastic or foil, and don’t store it in a container or zip-top bag, says Michaela Weitzer, interim assistant manager of events and education at Murray’s Cheese in New York. “They all need to be able to breathe properly so that they stay at optimal freshness for as long as possible,” she says.

Advertisement

Plastic essentially suffocates cheese and then makes it taste stale, Saxelby writes. One exception: Weitzer says if you want to keep cheese aged in the plastic, such as cheddar blocks, in the original packaging, that’s okay. Personally, I seem incapable of keeping it intact and prefer one of the alternatives below.

Wax paper is a great option for wrapping cheese, Weitzer says, because it allows for the cheese to breathe. The same goes for cheese paper, which you can buy or reuse from your cheese shop, and reusable beeswax wraps, such as Bee’s Wrap. You can loosely wrap any type of cheese in one of these options, securing with tape, if needed.

If you bought a cheese in a brine, such as feta, burrata or fresh mozzarella, you can store these with the brine in the container they came in.

As to where to store cheese, choose your refrigerator’s vegetable crisper or cheese drawers. The higher humidity will prevent the cheese from drying out. The cheese will also be shielded from the colder air circulating through the fridge.

Advertisement