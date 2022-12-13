These chicken tamales from Jalisco are a hidden gem ripe for discovery

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

These tamales, with a filling of roasted tomato, chicken and poblanos, also go by the name of tamales tapatíos, and come from the state of Jalisco in central Mexico — home of many symbols of Mexican cuisine and culture, such as tequila and mariachis. (Anything that comes from this state gets the nickname of Tapatío.) And though delicious dishes from Jalisco, such as birria or pozole rojo, have become part of the American food landscape, this style of tamales has remained a hidden gem. The filling is satisfying and flavorful, with a roasted tomato sauce that packs a briny punch with the addition of capers, olives and heat from the poblanos — all mixed with the chicken. The key to making superlative tamales is to whip the masa until it’s light and fluffy, which will result in airy, delicate filling.

It’s important to have a delicious filling that can stand on its own. You will probably have leftover filling, which you can tuck into a warm corn tortilla and eat as a taco, torta or quesadilla, or serve alongside rice and beans.

Tamales Tapatios (Roasted Tomato, Chicken and Poblano Tamales)

Storage: The steamed tamales can be well wrapped and refrigerated for up to 4 days; or frozen for up to 3 months. To reheat: Steam refrigerated tamales for about 20 minutes, and frozen ones for about 45 minutes.

Where to Buy: Masa harina can be found at Latin markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online. Corn husks can be found at Latin markets and online. Mexican crema can be found at Latin markets and well-stocked supermarkets.

NOTES: For tamales, the longer and wider the corn husk, the better. Larger husks can found at Latin markets. Look for generic husks rather than branded ones, if possible. Depending on the size of the husk, you may need to adjust the amount of masa and filling you use; you may be a little unsure with the first few tamales, but you will quickly get the hang of it. Should a husk have a crack or a tear, double-wrap the tamales to keep the filling from coming out.

You can tear a few long strips of corn husks and tie them around tamales for decoration or to indicate a different kind of filling.

The coin will let you know if the water level steaming the tamales has gotten too low. If you hear a metallic rattling sound, add more water, carefully pouring it between the tamales, and continue steaming as instructed above.

Ingredients

For the corn husks and masa

30 to 36 dried long corn husks (see NOTES)

3 1/2 cups (480 grams/14 3/4 ounces) masa harina

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 cup (185 grams/6 1/2 ounces) vegetable shortening (may also use lard or unsalted butter)

3 1/4 cups (780 milliliters) chicken broth, divided

For the filling

3 poblano chile peppers

1 pound (454 grams) ripe Roma tomatoes (4 to 5 medium) or one (14.5-ounce/411-gram) can fire-roasted tomatoes with their juices

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup (55 grams) chopped white onion

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

4 whole cloves, stemmed and crushed

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 cup (80 grams) chopped pimento-stuffed manzanilla olives

1/4 cup (30 grams) drained capers, chopped

3 cups (340 to 400 grams/12 to 14 ounces) shredded cooked chicken (see related recipe or use a store-bought rotisserie chicken)

For serving

Salsa Roja or your favorite salsa

Cooked beans

Mexican crema or sour cream

Step 1

Soak the corn husks: In a very large bowl, soak the corn husks in very hot water for at least 10 minutes, or until soft and pliable; then pour off the water. While the corn husks are soaking, prepare the masa and filling. (You can do this well in advance; you can’t oversoak the husks.)

Step 2

Make the masa: In a medium bowl, whisk together the masa harina, baking powder and salt until combined.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the shortening (or lard or butter) on high speed just to soften, about 30 seconds. Stop the mixer, add 1 tablespoon of the broth, and continue beating on high until very light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. (You may need to stop the mixer and scrape the bowl a couple of times to ensure the broth is incorporated.) Reduce the speed to low, and add a quarter each of the broth and masa harina mixture, mixing until well combined. Repeat another 3 times, stopping to scrape down the bowl to make sure all the ingredients are incorporated. (Depending on the size of your bowl, you may need to stop the mixer to add the broth and masa.) Increase the mixer speed to medium and continue mixing until the masa mixture looks fluffy and homogeneous, 6 to 8 minutes. To test if the masa filling is ready, drop about 1/2 teaspoon of it into a cup of ice water. If it floats, it is ready. If it sinks, beat for another 3 to 4 minutes to aerate further; set aside on the counter.

Step 3

Make the filling: Position a rack about 6 inches away from the broiling element and heat the broiler. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil and place the poblanos and tomatoes, if using fresh, on it. Broil for 8 to 10 minutes, flipping a couple times in between, until charred, soft and wrinkled.

Step 4

Remove from the oven and transfer the poblanos to a large bowl, cover with a plate and let them steam for at least 10 minutes and up to 2 hours. Transfer the poblanos to a bowl filled with cool water, or rinse them under a gentle stream of running water; peel and discard the skin. Next, cut a slit down the side of each poblano and remove the seeds and stems before cutting into strips of about 1-inch long 1/4-inch wide; set aside.

Step 5

If you’ve broiled fresh tomatoes, chop them into 1/2-inch pieces. If using canned tomatoes, chop, if needed.

Step 6

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 7

Add the tomatoes, cumin, cloves and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened but is still saucy, about 3 minutes. Add the poblanos, olives, capers and chicken, and mix to combine. Cook until the flavors come together, 3 to 5 minutes. The filling mixture should remain slightly saucy. Remove from the heat and set aside; you should have about 6 cups.

Step 8

Assemble the tamales: Working with one husk at a time, lay it out with the tapered end pointing toward you. Portion about 1/4 cup of the masa onto the husk and, using a spoon or offset spatula, spread it into a roughly 3-by-5-inch rectangle, about 1/4-inch thick, leaving a border of at least 1/2 inch on the sides and at least 1 inch on the bottom. (It’s okay if your “rectangle” isn’t exact.) Place about 2 tablespoons of the filling in the middle of the masa. (If you’re working with narrower husks, use a little less masa and filling; if your husk is wider, use a little more of each.)

Step 9

Pick up the two long sides of the husk, bring them together and gently shimmy them so that the masa encloses the filling — the dampness of the husk should help with this process. Fold the long sides of the husk together to one side and then wrap them both around the tamal in the same direction. Fold up the bottom section of the husk, and holding the folded bottom with one hand, firmly but gently squeeze the tamal and the filling inside it up and down the husk, so the filling is evenly distributed, but leaving a couple of inches on top unfilled. This will form a closed bottom while the top will be left open. Place the tamales vertically in a container, open side up, and repeat with the remaining masa and filling (see NOTES), periodically stirring the filling to redistribute the juices. If your workspace gets too wet, wipe it between the fillings.

Step 10

Steam the tamales: Fill a large pot or tamalera with a few inches of water, add a coin to the bottom (see NOTES), and insert the steamer basket (it’s okay if the bottom is touching the water but it should not be submerged). Line the bottom of the basket with a few soaked husks, set the pot over medium heat and bring the water to a simmer. Carefully place the prepared tamales as vertically as you can into the steamer with the open ends facing up. If there is space left in the steamer, tuck in more husks, so the tamales will be snug and stay upright. Cover the tamales with a layer of the soaked husks, cover the pot with a lid and let the tamales steam for 1 hour. (If the husks are too tall for the pot, you can trim them with kitchen shears and then cover the pot. If the lid won’t close snugly, you can also flip the lid upside-down and place something heavy, such as a cast-iron skillet, on top.)

Step 11

Turn off the heat and let the tamales rest in the steamer for 15 minutes. This will allow the masa to settle so the tamales will cleanly release from the husk. To test the tamales for doneness, unwrap one and see if it releases easily. If the masa sticks to the husk, return the steamer to medium heat, cover and check on the tamales at 5-minute increments. The finished tamales should stay warm for about 2 hours in the covered steamer.

Divide the tamales among plates and serve with the salsa, beans and/or crema or sour cream on the side.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 tamales), based on 15

Calories: 309; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 24 mg; Sodium: 359 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 10 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From James Beard award-winning television host and cookbook author Pati Jinich.

Tested by Olga Massov and Anna Rodriguez; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

