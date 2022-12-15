8 Hanukkah recipes, including latkes, sufganiyot and kugel

Classic Potato Latkes
These latkes are wonderfully crisp every single time. If you’re looking to go a less traditional route, try Hash Brown Latkes With Caramelized Onion or Cabbage Latkes. Get the recipe.
Gingered Apple Sauce
Even if you think latkes pair best with sour cream, you’ll want this apple sauce on the table. It’s subtly spiced with ginger and cinnamon, and provides a delightfully sharp contrast to the potatoes. Get the recipe.
Chickpea Fries With Preserved Lemon Mayo
These fries are inspired by panisse, and they make for a delectable fried appetizer for holiday gatherings. Get the recipe.
Potato Kugel
This potato kugel from Olga Massov is as simple as it is comforting. If you want to make it a little extra fancy, you can caramelize your onions before mixing them with the grated potatoes. Get the recipe.
Traditional Brisket
Brisket is always welcome on a holiday table, and this one is a classic. The High Holiday Brisket is also wonderful and reliably tender. Get the recipe.
Crispy Sesame Chicken Schnitzel
Looking for a main that you can fry? Consider this chicken schnitzel — it gets a crunchy coating of sesame seeds and panko before being shallow-fried. Serve it with a Chopped Winter Salad With Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette for a little balance. Get the recipe.
Salted Tahini Doughnuts
These doughnuts are a salty, nutty twist on a sweet treat. Get the recipe.
Quick Hanukkah Doughnuts
These sufganiyot come together in a flash thanks to self-rising flour. We recommend serving them with jam and crème fraîche. Get the recipe.