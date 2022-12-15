Skip to main content
Voraciously
Cooking tips and recipes, plus food news and views.
Recipes
How-To
Dinner in Minutes
Trending
Newsletter
Video
instagram
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Kale salad with squash and pomegranate is a feast for the eyes

By
December 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
Start recipeReviews ()Print recipe
Kale Salad With Roasted Delicata Squash and Pomegranate
Active time:15 mins
Total time:35 mins
Servings:4
Active time:15 mins
Total time:35 mins
Servings:4
Start recipeReviews ()

Don’t make this salad because it’s good for you.

Make it because it is gorgeously festive and utterly delicious, with thinly sliced kale that’s massaged until tender in a tangy mustard vinaigrette, topped with maple-kissed, roasted delicata squash, juicy, sweet-tart pomegranate, and a crunch of toasted pumpkin seeds — the crimson fruit and golden squash-like ornaments against the backdrop of the deep green leaves.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Make it because it is a fresh counterpoint to all of the rich fare on the table this time of year, and because it is so versatile. You can swap in spinach or chicory for the kale, use any type of roasted winter squash, and switch up the fruit and seeds/nuts as you like, or based on what you have on hand. (Keep in mind: Roasting times vary for different varieties of squash, and delicata is one of the few you do not need to peel first.)

Sure, this salad happens to be supremely healthful too, with a spectrum of protective antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals, and fiber. But that’s just an extra bonus to keep in mind — or not — as you dig in and enjoy it this holiday season.

Kale Salad With Roasted Delicata Squash and Pomegranate

Make Ahead: The squash can be roasted in advance and refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Storage: The squash and pumpkin seeds can be roasted and refrigerated separately up to 3 days in advance.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to Saved Stories in My Post.

Scale this recipe and get a printer-friendly, desktop version here.

Ingredients





Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Step 4

Step 5

Step 6

Step 7

Nutrition Information

Per serving (3/4 cup kale, 5 pieces of squash, 1 tablespoon of each pumpkin and pomegranate seeds)

Calories: 261; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 331 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 6 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale this recipe and get a printer-friendly, desktop version here.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,900 Post-tested recipes.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Loading...