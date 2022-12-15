Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Why not drink red bubbles for the holidays? Lambrusco, a slightly fizzy red wine from Italy, pairs well with all sorts of holiday party foods. More conventionally, we have an outstanding Franciacorta sparkling wine from Italy and a coppery, tinted Spanish bubbly made from indigenous black grape varieties. Happy holidays! Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight GREAT VALUE Rinaldini Vecchio Moro Lambrusco StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars ) Italy, $22

We don’t usually think of red bubbly to toast the holidays, but why not? Lambrusco is affordable and pairs beautifully with smoked or cured meats, such as the charcuterie we see at so many holiday parties. This example from Vecchio Moro is a bit rustic in a good way, with the crunch of autumn leaves underfoot and a cold breeze carrying a hint of wood smoke from the fire waiting to warm us when we get home. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent. Bottle weight: 575 grams (Average).

Advertisement

GREAT VALUE

Camilucci Ammonites Brut Franciacorta

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Italy, $33

Vibrant with flavors of red berries and currants, this blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot blanc is a wake-up call to your palate. That makes it a great wine to start the evening with, but it also signals versatility to go with food, so save some for the meal. The inclusion of at least five vintages of reserve wines in the blend adds depth. The name of this cuvée refers to the ammonite fossils in the ancient soils of the vineyards. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 845 grams (Sparkling).

Imported and distributed locally by Le Storie, Richmond, Va.

Raventós i Blanc Textures de Pedra Blanc de Negres 2017

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Spain, $49

Raventós i Blanc is a cava producer that is expanding the realm of Spanish bubbly in search of higher quality with specialty wines not made according to the cava standards. Textures de Pedra is a blend of three Spanish black grape varieties: xarel-lo vermell, bastard negre and sumoll. It yields a coppery color, with flavors of tart apples balanced delicately on the edge of overripeness and a slight mineral bitterness on the refreshing finish. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 835 grams (Sparkling).

Imported and distributed locally by Potomac Selections, Landover, Md.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

GiftOutline Gift Article