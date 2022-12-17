This fruitcake on a cheese plate should become a holiday tradition

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

My journey to fruitcake appreciation has been a winding one. By contemporary standards, fruitcakes don’t look especially delicious. Maybe because they are often dark, dense loaves studded with nuts and dried fruit, neither of which ever had a lot of appeal to me growing up. Even as a sugar-obsessed kid, I’d turn my nose up at oatmeal raisin cookies.

What I do have, however, is a lifelong passion for supporting underdogs. I have clear memories of forcing myself to like licorice jelly beans. I’d trade the kids in the cafeteria for them and cram them down even though I hated the flavor. And it worked! Today, I genuinely enjoy licorice as well as other often maligned foods.

When I learned that in the United Kingdom fruitcakes are often paired with cheese, I was smitten. My first bite of a salty, rich cheddar on a fragrant, spiced piece of fruitcake opened me up to the possibilities of this combination. And soon I realized that this infamous punching bag of holiday fare was ripe for rehabilitation.

I had already come to appreciate really beautiful dried fruit when I worked at the now-shuttered Michelin-starred restaurant Range in San Francisco. The pastry chef, Michelle Polzine, would make panforte as a little treat at the end of the meal, using only preserved fruit from the Bay Area — gorgeous apricots, prunes and raisins. There, too, I first learned of June Taylor, who up until 2020 made and sold fruitcakes every year featuring the best of California’s dried produce and nuts. Her cakes were a love letter to the seasons and a testament to a time when fruitcakes represented the very height of luxury — even serving as the traditional wedding cake of the British royal family.

I think about this arc a lot when baking — how ingredients that are commonplace now would once have been incredibly precious. Easy enough for me to turn my nose up at an oatmeal cookie with cinnamon and raisins in 1990 — cinnamon is a common spice, and I had a cardboard box of California raisins in my lunchbox most days.

But what would it have been like to eat a slice of fruitcake in 1518, when wars were fought over spices and one could only eat fresh fruit in season?

A well-constructed fruitcake is a magical study in contrast, laden with fruit dried at the peak of its flavor, warm spices and crunchy nuts. These same attributes can make a fruitcake the star of a holiday cheese board, taking the place of a chutney or candied nut mix.

Many traditional winter cheeses, such as Stilton, feature a bracing saltiness that serves as a perfect foil to the sweetness of fruitcake. An aged cheddar complements this recipe beautifully as well. A friend told me how her British grandmother would toast stale slices of fruitcake in the oven until they were just crispy, serving them warm so that a slab of good cheese would just start to melt on them. In Lancashire, the traditional pairing features fruitcake with Wensleydale, the cheese made famous in the animated stories of Wallace and Gromit. Wensleydale also traditionally ripens just in time for the Christmas season. An aged Gouda, with its crystalline salt crunch, would be another fabulous addition to your fruitcake cheese board.

While the figs, dates, cherries and walnuts I use in my recipe are fabulous together, feel free to play around with what you have on hand. A pantry-clearing powerhouse, this recipe could help you use up the last of that bag of apricots or smattering of pecans. A really good fruitcake can be like a time capsule: Everything that was good and beautiful about a year, condensed into a rich, dense package.

If you prefer to abstain from booze, you can substitute a strong black tea to delicious effect. If using alcohol, my only advice would be to use one you wouldn’t mind drinking straight. Your booze should ideally be brown and warming: I suggest brandy, but you could also use bourbon or an amber rum.

Another tip would be to use fruit you actually like vs. what you consider traditional: Think raisins, dried peaches or candied orange. Maybe you want to use a country as your inspiration. An Italian approach might call for apricots, orange, lemon and almonds. Lastly, your spices should be fresh and fragrant. I love to feature the single-origin spices of the companies Diaspora or Burlap & Barrel in my fruitcakes.

All of this is not to say your fruitcake won’t be super tasty if you don’t use premium spices, nuts or booze. And, you sure don’t have to dry and candy your own fruit — but maybe just don’t use the Technicolor stuff from the ’50s, okay?

Brown Butter Fruitcake

Mace can be tricky to find, although it’s lovely here and is worth seeking out. Chef Bronwen Wyatt buys it whole and grinds it fresh. Allspice makes a fine alternative; in fact, feel free to play around with different warming spices.

Storage: The cake can be well wrapped and stored at room temperature for up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 3 months.

NOTES: Unlike traditional fruitcake, this recipe doesn’t call for aging. If you choose to age the fruitcake, wrap it well in brandy-soaked cheesecloth, place it in a lidded container and store in a cool, dark place for up to 3 months. You’ll need to dampen the cheesecloth with brandy every few days. Otherwise, place the cake in an airtight container and store on the countertop. It can be made up to 5 days in advance, and freezes beautifully, if you have extra.

The cake also can be made in two 6-inch round cake pans. If using the round pans, cut two parchment paper circles to fit the bottom of the pans, then liberally spray with nonstick baking spray. Proceed with the rest of the recipe, but decrease the baking time to 1 hour 15 minutes. Cool for 20 minutes, then run a butter knife around the perimeter of the cake before unmolding. If you let the fruitcake cool completely in the pan, you may find it trickier to unmold — it’s easiest when the fruitcake is still slightly warm.

Ingredients

Nonstick baking spray

2 cups (180 grams) walnuts halves

1 cup (140 grams) dried figs, chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 cup (140 grams) pitted dates, chopped into ¼-inch pieces

1 cup (140 grams) dried cherries

½ cup (170 grams) honey, cane syrup or golden syrup, such as Lyle’s brand

½ cup (118 grams) brandy (may substitute with black tea brewed at double strength)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground mace (may substitute with ground allspice)

1 cup (220 grams) packed light or dark brown sugar

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon fine salt

1 stick (4 ounces/113 grams) unsalted butter

2 large eggs

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray, then line it with a piece of parchment paper long enough to have a generous overhang on each of the long sides (see NOTES). Grease the parchment as well.

Step 2

Arrange the walnuts on a small, rimmed baking sheet and toast for 12 to 15 minutes, or until fragrant and golden brown. Transfer to a cutting board, let cool slightly, then roughly chop and place in a small bowl.

While the nuts are toasting, in a medium bowl, toss together the figs, dates and dried cherries until combined.

Step 3

In a 2-cup (480-milliliter) liquid measuring cup, whisk together the honey or syrup, brandy, lemon juice and lemon zest until combined, and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the cinnamon, nutmeg and mace. In a medium bowl, thoroughly whisk together the sugar, flour, baking powder and salt to combine and aerate; set aside. (You might find that the brown sugar clumps a little; this is fine.)

Step 4

In a 4- to 5-quart nonreactive pot over medium heat, melt the butter and cook, stirring occasionally, until the solids turn brown, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the spices (this will help bloom the flavor of the spices and suffuse them into the fruitcake). Carefully, add the honey or syrup mixture — the contents of the pot may bubble up — and stir to combine. Add the dried fruit mixture and stir to coat. Turn the heat back to medium-low and bring the mixture just to a simmer, stirring occasionally, about 1 minute. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool until warm, about 20 minutes, or completely.

Step 5

Once the mixture has cooled, stir in the eggs, one at a time, and mix thoroughly to incorporate. Stir in the dry ingredients until no trace of flour remains, then fold in the walnuts. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top with an offset spatula or spoon, if needed. Bake for 1 hour 35 minutes, or until the fruitcake is deep, burnished brown and has just begun to pull away from the edges of the pan.

Step 6

Transfer the fruitcake to a wire rack and let cool in the pan for about 20 minutes. Use the parchment sling to lift the fruitcake from the pan, and let cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per serving, based on 12

Calories: 403; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 51 mg; Sodium: 146 mg; Carbohydrates: 54 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 40 g; Protein: 5 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from chef Bronwen Wyatt of Bayou Saint Cake in New Orleans.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

