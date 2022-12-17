Our 10 most popular baking recipes of 2022

Have another beloved baking recipe not shown here? In honor of passing the 10,000 mark in our Recipe Finder, we’re looking to collect nominations for reader favorites from over the years. Submit your nominees in the form below.
And now to this year’s most-read list.
10. Silky Pumpkin Pie
This recipe from G. Daniela Galarza lives up to the name with a few smart tweaks: cooking the canned pumpkin, using cream instead of milk and blending the custard. Trust us, the smooth result is worth it. Get the recipe.
9. Blueberry-Lemon Whole Grain French Toast Bake
You’ll appreciate this better-for-you, make-ahead breakfast from Ellie Krieger, which features whole-grain bread showered with loads of blueberries. Get the recipe.
8. Polenta Honey Cake With Pears
“This cake gives you a huge payoff for very little effort,” Krieger says. “It’s a beauty — golden cake, inlaid with caramelized pear slices, served with rustic charm right in the skillet in which it’s baked.” Get the recipe.
7. Watergate Cake
Food critic Tom Sietsema opened his mom’s recipe box to share her take on the cake made with pistachio pudding mix and Cool Whip that swept the nation in the 1970s. Get the recipe.
6. No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
Greek yogurt in the filling and oil in the crust help lighten up this cozy dessert. Get the recipe.
5. Pennsylvania Dutch Apple Dumplings
I’ll let Allison Robicelli give you the scoop on her recipe. “Unlike apple pie, which attempts to have some sort of aesthetic appeal, apple dumplings care not for appearances. They are big beige blobs bathed in buttery goo that taste luscious and decadent, especially after a generous dousing with heavy cream.” Get the recipe.
4. Cornish Pasties
These sturdy hand pies that hail from southwest England make for a hearty make-ahead meal. Olga Massov’s version stuffs them with steak and root vegetables. Get the recipe.
3. Blueberry Poke Cake
Jessie Sheehan shared her take on this retro dessert, which features a tender yellow cake poked and soaked with a blueberry puree and then topped with whipped cream. Get the recipe.
2. Single-Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sometimes, you just need a cookie right now, and you may not feel like making a ton. This brilliant recipe from Edd Kimber delivers. Get the recipe.
1. Chocolate Bundt Cake
Here’s a recipe I developed with chocolate lovers in mind. It’s dark, delicious and dripping with a glossy glaze. Get the recipe.