Our 10 most popular baking recipes of 2022

When you think about it, baking is almost too broad of a word to cover everything it entails. Sweet and savory. Enjoyed morning, noon and night. Quick bakes and long projects. A single cookie or many dozens. Cakes, breads, muffins, pies, biscuits, brownies, cupcakes. I could go on.

We try to showcase as many of those possibilities as we can each year on Voraciously. And it seems as though readers appreciate it! Our most popular baking recipes of 2022 prove their varied interests. On this list, you’ll find a diverse array of baked goods that will hit the spot no matter what you’re craving.