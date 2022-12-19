Our 10 most popular vegetarian recipes of 2022

10. Seven-Layer Dip
This crowd-favorite dip is a customizable classic. Make a batch for your next holiday gathering, football watch party or Netflix binge session. Get the recipe.
9. Chana Masala
“When I took a bite, I was so happy I could have cried,” staff writer Becky Krystal wrote of this North Indian dish. What really sets it apart from other recipes she’s tried is the homemade chana masala spice blend. Get the recipe.
8. Creamy Roasted Mushroom Soup
It might not look like it, but this stunner of a recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is dairy-free, thanks to pureed cannellini beans. Get the recipe.
7. Chickpea Omelets With Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato
Eggless vegan omelets are easily within reach thanks to chickpea flour. “Granted, it comes together more like a savory pancake, with a batter that also includes a little baking soda (boosted by vinegar) for lift and turmeric and nutritional yeast for color and earthy, nutty flavor,” food editor Joe Yonan wrote. But “crisp edges and a slightly custardy interior [help] this omelet live up to its name — at least to me.” Get the recipe.
6. Baked Hummus
One of the best ways you can make hummus even better? Bake it. In this recipe it’s topped with harissa-coated cherry tomatoes, whole chickpeas and pine nuts. “If you’ve never had warm hummus, this is a revelation,” Yonan wrote. “The tomatoes burst and add their juices to the mix, while the hummus puffs up and gets a little crispy around the edges.” Get the recipe.
5. Smoked Paprika Pasta Bake
This recipe from “One: Pot, Pan, Planet” by Anna Jones eliminates the need to boil the pasta and instead cooks it straight from dried in a Spanish-inspired sauce. It then gets topped with a mixture of breadcrumbs, manchego cheese and fennel fronds for more texture and flavor. Get the recipe.
4. Persian-Style Tomato and Lentil Soup
Staff writer Daniela Galarza re-created this soup recipe that she enjoyed as a child from taste memory. “It’s a bowl of tangy warmth, with soft lentils and rice suspended in a ruddy broth flavored with onions, cumin, cinnamon and parsley,” she wrote. “For the full experience, serve it with warm pita, feta and fresh herbs to nibble on between spoonfuls.” Get the recipe.
3. Ukrainian Pierogi
“When it all gets to be too much and I feel like I need to do something even when there is absolutely nothing I can do, I generally make my way to the kitchen,” editor Jim Webster wrote shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. “Sometimes it results in a pie, or an over-the-top dinner for friends.” This time he turned to his grandmother’s spiral-bound cookbook of family recipes, which included this one for potato dumplings. Get the recipe.
2. Crispy Spiced Roasted Chickpeas
Crispy chickpeas are a more healthful alternative to chips. While store-bought bags of the snack are a great convenience, “it’s fairly simple to make roasted chickpeas at home, where your own batches may rival, or surpass, the store-bought brands in terms of flavor and audible crunch,” Krystal wrote. Get the recipe.
1. Spicy Sesame Chile Oil Noodles
Do you love noodles? So do Stephanie and Mike Le as demonstrated in their cookbook “That Noodle Life,” which includes recipes as varied as Philly cheesesteak noodles, yaki udon al pastor and Chinese Bolognese pappardelle. But the one that stood out to Yonan is this one for “Spicy Sesame Chile Oil Noodles that employs a mere handful of ingredients and simple steps to make something that tastes wonderfully complex.” Try it yourself to see why it earned the top spot. Get the recipe.