Ina Garten says pigs in a blanket for dinner is fine. We’re in.

Do you ever feel like you need permission to have a little fun? I do. Life can feel so laden with must-dos and deadlines. Ina Garten seems to have made it her life’s mission to grant that permission — whether we ask for it or not. (Remember her giant cosmopolitan from a year ago and her oft-repeated mantra of “store-bought is fine.”)

When I saw the TV host’s recipe for Hot Dogs in Puff Pastry in her latest cookbook, “Go-To Dinners,” I couldn’t help but smile. Whenever someone serves pigs in a blanket at a party, my husband makes a beeline for them, so I knew he’d love them. But pigs in a blanket for dinner?

Why the heck not? We all need to invite a little whimsy in now and then.

Garten’s cookbook was written during the height of the pandemic with the goal of providing easy-prep and make-ahead comforting dishes. She wrote that this particular dish was the result of her challenging herself to make something delicious with what she had on hand.

Unlike Garten, I didn’t have the ingredients in my kitchen, but it was easy enough to pick up the Hebrew National hot dogs she recommended and a package of puff pastry.

Place your puff pastry in the refrigerator to defrost the night before for best results. Hot dogs come in various sizes, and puff pastry is full of fat and so forgiving. Just cut your pastry to fit your dog, smear a little mustard on the inside, wrap that puppy up, brush it with an egg wash, and bake until golden and crisp. I made mine in my toaster oven.

We paired the rolls with a lightly dressed coleslaw that you can make while the hot dogs bake, so dinner can be on the table in about 30 minutes.

If you’ve got houseguests during the holiday season — or any time — these rolls could be just the thing to put smiles on their faces while not stressing you out.

Hot Dogs in Puff Pastry

These are an occasional indulgence, but we added a crunchy slaw to make them a meal. To save time, cut and slice the slaw ingredients while the hot dogs are baking.

If, after trimming the pastry dough to fit your hot dogs, you have scraps, brush the extra pieces lightly with butter, sprinkle with a little cinnamon and sugar, roll up like a jelly roll, and bake along with the hot dogs for an after-dinner treat.

Make Ahead: Defrost the puff pastry up to 6 hours or overnight before use. The rolls can be prepped, covered and refrigerated for up to 3 hours before baking.

Storage: Refrigerate the hot dog rolls for up to 3 days; reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes; refrigerate the coleslaw for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

For the hot dogs

All-purpose flour, for dusting

2 sheets frozen puff pastry (14 to 17 ounces total), defrosted in the refrigerator

4 teaspoons Dijon or stone-ground mustard, divided, plus more for serving

4 all-beef hot dogs, such as Hebrew National brand

1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water, for the egg wash

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

Freshly ground black pepper

For the slaw

1/4 small head red cabbage (4 ounces total), thinly sliced

1/2 small red onion (4 ounces), halved and thinly sliced

1/2 apple (4 ounces), cored and cut into matchsticks

1 tablespoon Dijon or stone-ground mustard

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/8 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste

Step 1

Make the hot dogs: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Dust a work surface and rolling pin lightly with flour. Unfold one sheet of the pastry and lightly roll it to smooth out the folds. Using a sharp paring knife, cut two, approximately 5 1/2-by-4-inch, rectangles of the dough. (The size of the rectangles will vary depending on the dimensions of your puff pastry sheets and the length of your hot dogs. Most hot dogs are about 5 1/2 inches long. You want the rectangles to be long enough to fully encase the meat lengthwise and wrap around it at least twice for a good seal. See headnote.)

Step 2

With the longer side facing you, brush 1 teaspoon of the mustard across the lower half of each rectangle. Place a hot dog on the top of the mustard toward the lower edge, and roll the pastry up and away from you over the hot dog. The hot dog should be totally encased in the pastry.

Brush the far-side inside edge with the egg wash to seal the pastry, and set it on the prepared sheet pan, seam side down. Repeat with the remaining puff pastry and hot dogs to make four rolls total. Make sure the hot dogs are at least 1 inch apart.

Step 3

Brush the tops and sides of the puff pastry rolls with the egg wash and sprinkle generously with the salt and pepper. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry is browned, puffed and cooked through.

Step 4

Make the slaw: While the hot dogs bake, in a large bowl combine the cabbage, onion and apple. In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Taste, and season with more salt or pepper as needed. Add the dressing to the salad and toss until coated. Leave on the counter while the hot dogs continue to bake.

Step 5

Transfer the hot dogs to individual plates and serve with a bowl of coleslaw and extra mustard on the side.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 hot dog and 1 1/2 cups slaw)

Calories: 747; Total Fat: 52 g; Saturated Fat: 15 g; Cholesterol: 72 mg; Sodium: 1093 mg; Carbohydrates: 57 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 14 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, 2022).

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article