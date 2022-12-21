6 Christmas breakfasts, including sheet pan pancakes and nachos

When my sister and I were little, we hated waiting until after Christmas breakfast to open gifts. Now that I’m older, the meal is one of my favorite parts of the holiday. There’s less pressure on it than Christmas dinner, but it still feels special to connect with my family first thing in the day over a dish that’s an upgrade from my usual snack bar or oatmeal. My grandma makes a delicious egg-and-sausage bake, but this year we might switch it up with one of the recipes below. Maybe the following Christmas breakfast suggestions will inspire you to create your own holiday traditions, or find more options in our Recipe Finder.