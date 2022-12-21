6 Christmas breakfasts, including sheet pan pancakes and nachos

Holiday Oat and Quinoa Breakfast Bake
Any kind of bake is a great choice for feeding a hungry crowd. Instead of a savory egg-based one, this version from Ellie Krieger features fruit, nuts and whole grains. Cinnamon, cranberry and ginger lend a festive feel, and leftovers are wonderful for a lazy day after Christmas, too. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Pancake
There’s no need to spend time standing at the stove flipping dozens of pancakes, thanks to this sheet pan recipe Becky Krystal adapted from writer Molly Gilbert’s cookbook “Sheet Pan Sweets.” Set out a bar of toppings so that everyone can help customize their own portion. Get the recipe.
Quinoa and Vegetable Egg Bites
These breakfast bites from Ellie Krieger are excellent if your holidays are on the busier side. They come together in 45 minutes, but can be made ahead, so you don’t have to worry about cooking first thing in the morning. Get the recipe.
Goat Cheese and Dill Baked Eggs
These baked eggs adapted by Daniela Galarza from Molly Yeh’s “Home Is Where the Eggs Are” make an effortlessly elegant centerpiece for the breakfast table. Think of it as an unfussy souffle with a light, fluffy texture and healthy dose of cheese. Get the recipe.
Breakfast Nachos
Breakfast burritos and tacos are go-to morning options, but this recipe gives nachos the first-meal-of-the-day treatment. Loaded with tortilla chips, cheese, sausage, bacon and eggs, it’s reminiscent of both Mexican chilaquiles and American eggs and bacon. Get the recipe.
Loaded Potato Waffles
If your favorite part of breakfast is the potatoes, give them a starring role with these waffles. They’re stuffed with bacon, cheese and scallions, and pressed in the waffle maker until golden and crispy. Make a double batch of the batter and freeze half for a New Year’s snack. Get the recipe.