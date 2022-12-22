Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inflation was big economic news this year, as rising prices crimped our spending on luxury goods. Even those of us who, like Thomas Jefferson, consider wine a necessity of life, found ourselves exploring retail shelves for lower priced wines that taste more expensive than they are. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Luckily, there are still plenty of wines punching above their price, though the low end of the scale is by no means immune to inflation. Just a few years ago, I would have put the “value spectrum” — that very subjective range where spending a little extra can pay great rewards in terms of quality — at $12-$20. Now it seems like $15-$25 is the sweet spot, maybe even pushing $30.

I cringe at this, because $30 for me is well into the special-occasion category. So for my sixth annual Greatest Values of the Year list, let’s keep the upper limit at $20 — still not cheap, but relatively affordable. This is my annual selection of a case of my favorite wines for less than $20. As usual, I look for a variety of styles, grapes and regions to reflect the diversity of the market and the hard work of winemakers, importers and retailers. I look for wines that excite, surprise and delight me. Many more could have made this list. Once chosen, I determine the rankings using a simple formula that combines price with my quality rating. So you will see a 2.5-star wine ranked above a 3-star bottle if its price is lower.

Some takeaways: Argentina and Portugal continue to be powerhouses in the value category, with Argentina once again reclaiming top honors. (It’s not the World Cup, but it’s something.) France shows strongly, too, especially with wines from less-heralded appellations. And California continues to demonstrate that it can produce values as well as exorbitant cult bottles.

And this year, I’m actually offering you a baker’s dozen. During my tastings, I reconnected with an old brand I enjoyed in my early wine explorations but hadn’t encountered in many years — the A by Acacia Pinot Noir 2018. At $11, I found it delicious, and even suggested in my review that it would make a great boxed wine, around say, $30 for a 3-liter package (equivalent to $7.50 a bottle). It’s the type of high-quality everyday wine California should try to make more of.

Alas, after I decided to include it here in my annual Greatest Values list, the local distributor informed me the A by Acacia line is being discontinued by its corporate owner, Treasury Wine Estates. A Treasury spokeswoman confirmed that news. I decided to keep it in the list (and add another) as an example of how familiar brands may fall to corporate shakeouts, and to alert you to buy up whatever is still on the shelves.

Acacia winery was founded in 1979 and became a pioneer for Carneros, which spans southern Sonoma and Napa counties along the San Pablo Bay. The cool, foggy microclimate made Carneros a specialty region for chardonnay and pinot noir. As its success grew, Acacia created the more affordable A by Acacia brand, designated as California and using fruit from the Central Coast region south of San Francisco. Acacia was sold to the Chalone Wine Group, which later was swallowed up by the global drinks giant Diageo, and wound up as part of Treasury Wine Estates when Diageo sold off its wine holdings in 2016. Treasury sold the Acacia winery, but kept the brand.

This is a common scenario — a successful winery bouncing from one corporate owner to another, eventually becoming a brand uprooted from its vineyard, far from its artisanal mom-and-pop origins, eventually to be crossed off a ledger book and forgotten. (To be clear, Treasury is not discontinuing the main Acacia brand.)

So here in ascending order is my baker’s dozen of Greatest Values for 2022, with A by Acacia in the unlucky 13 position. Some of these wines have moved to a new vintage since my reviews of them were published.

13. A by Acacia Pinot Noir 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

California, $11

Black cherry, thyme and a hint of sassafras — simple, straightforward and delicious. This is inexpensive pinot noir that doesn’t taste like candy. As it is being discontinued, buy any you can find still on retail shelves. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 500 grams (Average).

Distributed by Breakthru Beverage Group.

12. Dry Creek Vineyard Dry Chenin Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Clarksburg, Calif., $18

Dry Creek Vineyard was part of the Class of 1972 that celebrated the half-century mark this year, still under the same family ownership. The winery helped launch the Dry Creek Valley in northern Sonoma County as a major wine region, especially with their sauvignon blanc and zinfandel. Their chenin blanc hails from Clarksburg, in the delta region west of Sacramento. This wine has long been one of my favorite values from California, and the 2021 does not disappoint. It offers ripe, rich flavors of peach, orange zest and a hint of jasmine tea. Beautiful on its own, chenin’s friendliness with food makes it a worthy partner to all sorts of cuisines. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 475 grams (Light).

DryCreekVineyard.com. Distributed locally by Prestige-Ledroit.

11. Aplanta Red Wine Blend 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Alentejo, Portugal, $12

Alentejo, in south-central Portugal, is best known for juicy, boisterous red wines with high quality at very affordable prices. This Aplanta blend may surprise you — it is lighter than typical of the region. In color and mouthfeel, it resembles a pinot noir. But the flavors are all Alentejo — jammy blueberry and boysenberry, with cola and spice notes. The blend is aragonez (a Portuguese name for tempranillo) and alicante bouschet. This wine has a great story, too: It comes from a town and vineyard that were relocated to higher ground in 2004 when a new dam was built that would have left both underwater. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 450 grams (Light).

Imported by Olé & Obrigado, distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus Importers, in Virginia by Salveto.

10. Bonterra Equinox Red 2019/2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

California, $16

Bonterra, part of the Fetzer Vineyards portfolio, has been a leading proponent of organic and biodynamic viticulture since its founding in 1987. Late last year, Bonterra became the world’s first organically farmed, Climate Neutral Certified wine brand. This Equinox Red is a blend of petite sirah and merlot, with a splash of zinfandel, sourced from Paso Robles, Mendocino and Lake County. Lively, fruity and savory, with plum and blackberry notes, this is a delicious wine for casual sipping or to pair with grilled foods. Organic. The 2020 vintage is now available. ABV: 14.5. BW: 540 grams (Average).

Distributed in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Northern Virginia by Service Distributing.

9. Mary Taylor Wine Anjou Blanc Pascal Biotteau 2020/2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Loire Valley, France, $16

Mary Taylor is a broker representing small, family owned wineries in Europe, emphasizing environmentally friendly farming and minimal intervention winemaking. Her labels are uniformly simplified to eliminate any confusing flimflammery: Just her name, the producer’s name, the appellation and the vintage. The goal, as she explains on her website, is to find “honest, authentic” wines that reflect their terroir. This Anjou Blanc from Pascal Biotteau is made from chenin blanc. Refreshing acidity carries it through aromas and flavors of acacia, peach and nectarine. Give it time in your glass to let these flavors play, and please don’t drink it straight from the fridge. The local distributors are now carrying the 2021 vintage. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).

Imported by Mary Taylor Wine, distributed in the District and Maryland by Prestige-Ledroit, in Virginia by Le Storie.

8. J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Arroyo Seco, Monterey, Calif., $13

J. Lohr may be the best answer to anyone who says California cannot produce delicious inexpensive wine. This almost fluorescent purple-red beauty has aromas of berries, pomegranate and smoke embracing violets and lilacs. Valdiguié used to be called Napa Gamay, until modern ampelography and DNA testing proved it wasn’t gamay at all, despite some similarities in flavor. This is a light, chillable red that reminds me of beaujolais (gamay), or lambrusco without the fizz. On the winery website, winemaker Brenden Wood recommends adding a splash of sparkling water and a slice of orange. Having tried it, I second the suggestion. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 475 grams (Light).

JLohr.com. Distributed locally by RNDC.

7. Mirame Brut Selección Cava

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Spain, $13

We always need an inexpensive bubbly to put some fizz in our daily lives. Exuberant raspberry, blackberry and red currant flavors announce themselves at the very first sip of this endearing sparkler. The blend is macabeo, xarel-lo and parellada, three grape varieties you may not have heard of if you’re not in the habit of reading labels on your Spanish bubbly. It’s not steely or minerally, just fruity. And there’s a smile in every sip. ABV: 11.5 percent. BW: 885 grams (Sparkling).

Imported by Aviva Vino. Distributed locally by Lanterna Distributors.

6. Domaine Bousquet Virgen Organic Red Blend 2020/2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $13

Domaine Bousquet produced my No. 1 “greatest value” of 2020, with their Natural Origins Malbec in a 3-liter box. The winery is back with a line of organic wines with no added sulfites, called Virgen. This red blend is malbec, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. It is bright and lively, with verve and spirit. There is also a malbec under this label. Both are splendid values. Organic, vegan. Since my review of the 2020, the 2021 vintage is now available. Domaine Bousquet recently announced they are now a Certified B Corporation. ABV: 14.3 percent. BW: 440 grams (Light).

Imported by WISD; distributed in the District and Maryland by Opici, in Virginia by Virginia Imports.

5. Mas des Montagnes 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Côtes du Roussillon Villages, France, $15

This savory blend of grenache, syrah and carignan is a familiar formula for the south of France. Roussillon is in the foothills of the Pyrenees, and the Mediterranean warmth is tempered by higher altitudes and the cool mountain air. This is a lively red, with an energetic verve that keeps acid, tannin and fruit in perfect balance. The high alcohol noted on the label is not apparent on the palate. There is just a hint of the herbal, lavender character more prominent in wines from warmer, more eastern areas of the Languedoc. Mas des Montagnes is part of the Vignobles Lorgeril portfolio introduced to the United States a year ago. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 420 grams (Light).

Imported by Albert Bichot USA. Distributed locally by RNDC.

4. Confidencial Reserva Tinto 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Lisboa, Portugal, $15

Every time I open a bottle of Confidencial Reserva Tinto, I feel like I’m greeting an old friend. Juicy, spicy and vibrant, this delicious red wine will bring a smile to your face and a lift to your mood. This wine has made my Greatest Values of the Year list before, and it still delivers outstanding quality and value. Made by Casa Santos Lima, a fairly large winery north of Lisbon that produces an impressive array of high-quality, affordable wines, this wine is a perfect example of the tremendous value Portugal offers. Bravo! ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 480 grams (Light).

Imported by Tri-Vin Imports. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

3. François Lurton, Les Fumées Blanches Sauvignon Blanc 2020/2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Vin de France, $15

Wow! This gorgeous wine punches way above its price level. The nose gives intense citrus notes of lime and lemon zest and a hint of ruby red grapefruit. There’s also a slight herbal note of the scent of boxwood on a warm summer evening. The palate is fresh and vibrant, with more citrus and some mint. Most of the grapes for this stunner come from Gascony, where the “white smoke” of a morning mist covers the vineyards, with the balance coming from the Loire Valley and the Languedoc. That explains the basic Vin de France designation — don’t let it deter you from trying this beauty. I have also tasted the 2021 vintage that is now on the market — it is equally as good, and should even improve over the next several months. ABV: 11.5 percent. BW: 420 grams (Light).

Imported by Pardela Wines USA. Distributed locally by Global Wines Maryland.

2. Essay Syrah Blend 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Coastal Region, South Africa, $13

“Essay” is a play on SA for South Africa. The brand is consistently a great value with chenin blanc as well as this red Rhône-style blend of syrah, cinsault, grenache and mourvèdre. It’s juicy and spicy, with tart red-fruit flavors and a hint of wood smoke. Stock up for burger or pizza nights. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 465 grams (Light).

Imported by International Wine Imports. Distributed locally by Elite Wines.

1. Piattelli Vineyards Torrontés 2020/2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Cafayate Valley, Salta, Argentina, $15

At 5,600 feet above sea level, Argentina’s Cafayate Valley is one of the highest altitude wine regions in the world. The dynamic is much like Mendoza: The intensity of sunlight at high altitude helps ripen the grapes, while cooler temperatures preserve acidity. The result is often wines with energy, focus and elegance. The Piattelli Vineyards Torrontés is fantastic. Aromas suggest a fruit orchard at flowering, while the palate features flavors of ripe mango, nectarine and tangerine with a hint of mint. This is an ideal wine for seafood, but I couldn’t resist savoring it alone and parsing the flavors over the long finish of every sip. The 2021 vintage is now available. I suggest buying a few bottles and trying it throughout the next year. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 520 grams (Average).

Imported by Vinocopia, Richfield, Minn. Distributed locally by Breakthru Beverage Group.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

