Farro risotto with squash is where festive, cozy and tasty meet

My mission, in work and life, is to aim for the overlap in the Venn diagram of Delicious and Healthy. Layer a few more categories onto that chart — Comforting, Seasonal, Elegant — and this dish would be at the bull’s eye. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In it, nutty-tasting farro is given the risotto treatment, cooked gradually in ladles full of hot broth until it is enveloped in creaminess, and the grain is tender but retains its enticing chew. It is studded with bites of sweet, caramelized roasted squash, seasoned with the piney brightness of fresh sage, and finished with a savory sprinkle of parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.

I used pearled farro for its milder flavor and quicker cook time, but you could use whole-grain farro if you’d like, you’d just need to precook it about halfway before using it here. Although the pearling process strips the farro of its whole-grain status, even with that processing it’s still quite high in fiber, protein and minerals. So, either way, you have a nourishing base. And although I call for butternut squash, any cube-able winter squash — such as acorn, kabocha, honey nut or delicata — would work. Also, if you prefer to omit the wine, simply substitute more broth.

You don’t need to stir constantly as you make this risotto, but you do need to be attentive to it, stirring occasionally, and adding more broth when the pot demands it. For me it’s part of the pleasure of making this dish, the roughly 40-minute mindfulness and aromatherapy session it offers, which ultimately ushers in the big payoff in flavor and satisfaction that comes with eating it.

Farro Risotto With Butternut Squash and Sage

Make Ahead: The squash can be roasted and refrigerated up to 3 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days. Gently reheat over low heat until warmed through; you may need to add a little more broth to loosen the texture.

Where to Buy: Farro can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, specialty or natural stores, or online.

Ingredients

3 cups (about 1 pound) diced butternut squash (1/2-inch dice)

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup pearled (quick-cooking) farro

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon unsalted butter (optional)

1/3 cup (about 1 ounce) grated parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.

On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, or until tender and lightly browned in spots, tossing once at the midway point.

Step 2

While the squash is roasting, in a small pot over medium-high heat, bring the broth to a boil. Reduce the heat to its lowest setting, cover and keep hot while you cook the farro.

Step 3

In a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add the sage, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add the farro and cook, stirring frequently, until coated in the oil and toasted, about 3 minutes.

Step 4

Add the wine and increase the heat to high. Cook until the wine is mostly absorbed/evaporated, about 2 minutes. Ladle enough broth into the pot to just cover the farro. Lower the heat so the broth is at a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is mostly absorbed, about 5 minutes.

Step 5

Continue to add more broth, a ladle or two at a time, ensuring the liquid is gently simmering and letting it get absorbed by the farro after each addition, until the farro is tender but still has a nice chew to it and its liquid is saucy, about 35 minutes. (You may not need all of the stock.)

Step 6

Stir in the squash and butter, if using, and cook until the squash is warmed through and the butter is melted, about 1 minute. Stir in all but 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Add a little more stock or water if needed to maintain a thick, saucy texture.

Divide among shallow bowls, garnish with the remaining cheese and parsley, and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (about 1 cup)

Calories: 386; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 12 mg; Sodium: 464 mg; Carbohydrates: 49 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 12g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

