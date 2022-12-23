5 kid-friendly cookies to make for Santa, or yourselves

Whether this endeavor is intended to placate the kids, Santa or your sanity, I’ll leave up to you.
Reindeer Gingersnaps
Store-bought gingerbread mix makes this recipe really simple, and the kids will have fun using candy canes and other sweets to decorate. Get the recipe.
Shortbread Cookie Animals
If your family is into “Great British Baking Show,” this recipe from fan-favorite Kim-Joy is a must-bake. A simple shortbread dough gets stirred together by hand and then tinted and decorated in different ways to make adorable pandas, cats and frogs, or any other animal your little animals want to create. Get the recipe.
Marbled Shortbread
Your mileage on this recipe may vary depending on the age and skill set of your children, but I can attest that they’ll be wowed by the colors in these kaleidoscope cookies, especially if they get to choose which tints you use. Perfection is not a thing here, so if your amateur bakers are game to get involved in putting together and rolling the multicolored logs, let them go for it. The cookies will look cool no matter what. Get the recipe.
Cranberry Cat Kisses
Almonds and cranberries add texture, color and flavor to a simple sugar cookie. Once you dip the tops in melted chocolate, start decorating them with your choice of candy to make your cute cats. Get the recipe.
Mice Cookies
Similar to the cat kisses, this recipe starts with a basic sugar cookie dough. Sliced almonds, mini chocolate chips and chow mein noodles or fiber cereal bring them to life. Or have fun foraging the pantry for other odds and ends to use as decoration. Get the recipe.