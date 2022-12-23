5 kid-friendly cookies to make for Santa, or yourselves

Your mileage on this recipe may vary depending on the age and skill set of your children, but I can attest that they’ll be wowed by the colors in these kaleidoscope cookies, especially if they get to choose which tints you use. Perfection is not a thing here, so if your amateur bakers are game to get involved in putting together and rolling the multicolored logs, let them go for it. The cookies will look cool no matter what. Get the recipe.