Voraciously

5 kid-friendly cookies to make for Santa, or yourselves

By
December 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST
Reindeer Gingersnaps. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Parents, how are we doing? Are your kids on winter break driving you up the wall yet? I feel you.

If you have the interest and the energy, consider ushering everyone into the kitchen for a baking session. Turn on some music, serve mugs of hot chocolate and have at it. These kid-friendly recipes from our archives are simple enough to make with little ones and will also let them have fun decorating.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

13 holiday cookie recipes to bring color and joy to the season

Whether this endeavor is intended to placate the kids, Santa or your sanity, I’ll leave up to you.

1

Reindeer Gingersnaps

Store-bought gingerbread mix makes this recipe really simple, and the kids will have fun using candy canes and other sweets to decorate. Get the recipe.

2

Shortbread Cookie Animals

If your family is into “Great British Baking Show,” this recipe from fan-favorite Kim-Joy is a must-bake. A simple shortbread dough gets stirred together by hand and then tinted and decorated in different ways to make adorable pandas, cats and frogs, or any other animal your little animals want to create. Get the recipe.

3

Marbled Shortbread

Your mileage on this recipe may vary depending on the age and skill set of your children, but I can attest that they’ll be wowed by the colors in these kaleidoscope cookies, especially if they get to choose which tints you use. Perfection is not a thing here, so if your amateur bakers are game to get involved in putting together and rolling the multicolored logs, let them go for it. The cookies will look cool no matter what. Get the recipe.

4

Cranberry Cat Kisses

Almonds and cranberries add texture, color and flavor to a simple sugar cookie. Once you dip the tops in melted chocolate, start decorating them with your choice of candy to make your cute cats. Get the recipe.

5

Mice Cookies

Similar to the cat kisses, this recipe starts with a basic sugar cookie dough. Sliced almonds, mini chocolate chips and chow mein noodles or fiber cereal bring them to life. Or have fun foraging the pantry for other odds and ends to use as decoration. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...