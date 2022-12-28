Voraciously

5 sparkling cocktail recipes for an effervescent New Year’s Eve

December 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
There’s no better way to celebrate the arrival of the New Year than with something bubbly. If you’re planning on popping open a few bottles this weekend, why not transform one into a fizzy punch brimming with seasonal flavors? We’ve pulled some of our favorite sparkling cocktail recipes that guarantee a good night. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, check out our Recipe Finder for more festive cocktails.

Winter Sunburst Punch

Infuse a little light and sunshine into a chilly winter evening with this bright, citrusy punch, above. Fun fact: It’s a twist on the cocktail that was served on the Titanic the night it sank. Get the recipe.

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Punch

This tea-based cocktail is floral, fruity and bittersweet. Top it with sparkling wine and serve in cocktail coupes. Get the recipe.

Byrrh Royale Punch

“The French aperitif wine Byrrh and cassis liqueur are a classic pairing,” writes Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan. Add cognac, Angostura bitters and a bottle of sparkling wine for a fun, seasonal sipper. Get the recipe.

Pomegranate Fizz

If there’s only a couple of you ringing in the New Year, try this pomegranate punch for two. You can also make this nonalcoholic by leaving out the booze, increasing the pomegranate juice and adding simple syrup and soda water. Get the recipe.

Cranberry Ginger Fizz

Orange, cranberry and ginger are a wintry triple threat in this fizzy cocktail. Get the recipe.

