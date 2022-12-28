5 sparkling cocktail recipes for an effervescent New Year’s Eve

Winter Sunburst Punch
Infuse a little light and sunshine into a chilly winter evening with this bright, citrusy punch, above. Fun fact: It’s a twist on the cocktail that was served on the Titanic the night it sank. Get the recipe.
Hibiscus-Pomegranate Punch
This tea-based cocktail is floral, fruity and bittersweet. Top it with sparkling wine and serve in cocktail coupes. Get the recipe.
Byrrh Royale Punch
“The French aperitif wine Byrrh and cassis liqueur are a classic pairing,” writes Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan. Add cognac, Angostura bitters and a bottle of sparkling wine for a fun, seasonal sipper. Get the recipe.
Pomegranate Fizz
If there’s only a couple of you ringing in the New Year, try this pomegranate punch for two. You can also make this nonalcoholic by leaving out the booze, increasing the pomegranate juice and adding simple syrup and soda water. Get the recipe.
Cranberry Ginger Fizz
Orange, cranberry and ginger are a wintry triple threat in this fizzy cocktail. Get the recipe.