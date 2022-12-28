The top 10 Eat Voraciously newsletter recipes of 2022

One of the last recipes published in 2021 was also one of your favorites of 2022. Everyone loved the ease of this Japanese dish, writing that it was just the kind of “comfort food” that January called for. Whether you make it the traditional way, or adapt it using cooking instructor and author Sonoko Sakai’s suggestion of replacing the green tea with miso broth, remember it as a way to turn leftover rice into another gentle meal. Get the recipe.