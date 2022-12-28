The top 10 Eat Voraciously newsletter recipes of 2022

I’ll admit that there were times when I got burned out on cooking and consoled myself with the occasional takeout meal. There were also lots of nights where I warmed up beans or scrambled an egg and ate it over rice with kimchi on the side.
But I had a lot of personal wins, too; nights where I challenged myself to make something I’d never made before. I dabbled in Japanese cuisine, learning the art of dashi and applying it to many meals of comforting miso soup. I also cooked a lot from this year’s new cookbooks, learning the careful art of red rice from Emily Meggett and how to cook scallops so they stay plump and sexy from Andy Baraghani.
Recently, we pulled the list of the most-read recipes from Eat Voraciously for 2022. True to the name of this newsletter, you ate well this past year. If you have a personal favorite, be sure to share it with us in the form below.
10. Ochazuke
One of the last recipes published in 2021 was also one of your favorites of 2022. Everyone loved the ease of this Japanese dish, writing that it was just the kind of “comfort food” that January called for. Whether you make it the traditional way, or adapt it using cooking instructor and author Sonoko Sakai’s suggestion of replacing the green tea with miso broth, remember it as a way to turn leftover rice into another gentle meal. Get the recipe.
9. Tuna, Celery and White Bean Salad
Every summer, I try to feature a month’s worth of no- or low-cook recipes, because who wants to turn on their oven when it’s above 80 degrees outside?! You all seemed to agree with that sentiment, with one reader commenting that this was a “super dish for a very hot day.” Get the recipe.
8. Lomo Saltado
This recipe, adapted from one provided by the Embassy of Peru, was likely a hit because of its wonderful mélange of flavors and textures. Plus, it’s made in one pan. Even better, readers loved the ability to make it meatless, using mushrooms or tofu in place of the traditional beef. Get the recipe.
7. Herby Beans and Greens Soup
This riff on Persian ash reshteh got lots of readers to try making their own yogurt — which isn’t hard! Whether using store-bought or homemade yogurt, a little stirred into the soup before serving makes it especially creamy. As some readers pointed out, it’s easy to make this soup vegan — just use vegetable broth and a vegan plain yogurt. Get the recipe.
6. Red Rice
Emily Meggett’s cookbook taught me a lot about Gullah Geechee cooking. I especially enjoyed her red rice, a one-pot meal that teaches you to listen to rice as it finishes cooking, to really use your senses as you judge when a dish is done. Get the recipe.
5. Chicken Quintiliano
Of all the recipes on this list, this one from Colu Henry’s new cookbook is probably the one I make the most often. I like adding honey and cherry tomatoes to offset the tang of the vinegar-based sauce. Get the recipe.
4. Spring Chicken in a Pot
While most of the top recipes of the year were vegetarian or vegan, you all also enjoy meat from time to time. This recipe was so popular that some readers even made it again for Thanksgiving, writing that it was “perfect” for a holiday meal for two. Get the recipe.
3. Couscous and Lentil Greek Salad
It’s no surprise that this recipe from Ali Slagle’s new cookbook was a favorite. It’s incredibly efficient, and even turned one newsletter reader into an enthusiastic “couscous convert.” Get the recipe.
2. Oatmeal Griddle Cakes
To celebrate the first full year of the Eat Voraciously newsletter in February, I developed an adaptable recipe for griddle cakes that almost anyone, regardless of dietary restrictions, could enjoy. Commenters wrote in with how they adapted it to their tastes, and agreed that it was “a big hit!” Get the recipe.
1. Persian-Style Tomato and Lentil Soup
You all seemed to love this easy recipe, which uses a full 6-ounce can of tomato paste to give the soup depth and body. It’s quick to make, nutritious and can be made vegan — win, win, win. You wrote in with rave reviews, saying it “smelled heavenly,” tasted “fantastic” and reminded you “of home.” Get the recipe.