Options continue to improve for wine lovers looking to cut back on alcohol. This week’s recommendations include two wines that have had the alcohol removed, but plenty of flavor remains. Our third recommendation is an Oregon pinot gris that refuses to stand in the shadows of the state’s pinot noir and chardonnay.

Giesen 0 Dealcoholized Rosé

New Zealand, $17

Last January, I wrote about Giesen 0 sauvignon blanc, as a rare example of a dealcoholized wine that tastes like the original. They followed up in the spring with a rosé, a pinot grigio and a red blend, then added a riesling in November. All are excellent and offer wine lovers who want to cut back (or cut out) the alcohol a viable range of wines to enjoy, and at reasonable prices. The sauvignon blanc was introduced in 2020 as an exclusive for Whole Foods Markets, but the line is now widely available, with a helpful store finder on the brand’s website. Alcohol by volume: Less than 0.5 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).

Studio Null Blanc Burgunder Dealcoholized Wine

Germany, $27

Studio Null is a line of European wines that have the alcohol removed through vacuum distillation. The line is a bit pricey, but these are good wines. The Blanc Burgunder is a blend of pinot blanc and pinot gris from a producer in Nahe, Germany. It tastes just as it should, crisp and refreshing without the tooth-crushing acidity some wines feature when the alcohol is removed. ABV: Less than 0.5 percent. BW: 435 grams (Light).

Sokol Blosser Estate Pinot Gris 2021

Willamette Valley, Ore., $24

Oregon’s pinot gris has been overshadowed by its outstanding pinot noir and a renewed enthusiasm for chardonnay. Sokol Blosser’s estate pinot gris is a reminder that this grape and place combine to create a unique style, with more depth and body than Italian pinot grigio and less weight than the pinot gris of Alsace. Look for flavors of ripe pear and peach, tethered to granite. It will make sense when you taste it. Certified B Corp. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 620 grams (Average).

