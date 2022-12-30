10 simple things you can do to start fresh in the kitchen

Nonstick cookware does not last forever. Exactly how long it lasts varies with your level of care and usage. Over time, the surface of these pots and pans can lose its nonstick quality and/or flake off into your food. If you notice any chips or scratches, or simply that food is sticking more than it used to, it’s time to get rid of your nonstick cookware. You can replace it with your favorite brand or consider an alternative material such as carbon steel. And if you already have carbon steel cookware, or more traditional cast iron, now is also a good time to reseason it if you haven’t cooked with it in a while.