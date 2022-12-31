9 tofu recipes that are crispy, saucy and spicy

Plant-based meats have gotten a lot of attention in recent years as the Next Big Thing for those interested in meatless meals. But let’s not forget about tofu.

The soy bean curd has been doing the heavy lifting for animal-free proteins for thousands of years, and with good reason. It’s nutritious and takes well to many different flavors and preparations. It also happens to be widely available. I find tofu more versatile and interesting than many of-the-moment products on shelves these days.