9 tofu recipes that are crispy, saucy and spicy

So let’s keep giving tofu the respect it deserves. I’ve combed our archives to offer you a wide array of saucy, crispy, spicy and downright delicious ways to enjoy it.
Tofu Tikka
Pictured above. A marinade starring yogurt, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, garam masala and paprika, among other things, lends cubes of tofu vibrant color and flavor, while a smart cooking method in which skewers are balanced above a baking dish helps replicate the heat of a tandoor. Get the recipe.
Fragrant Dressed Tofu With Garlic and Basil
Cooking tofu in salted water infuses it with flavor and firms up the texture. Then all you need to do is simply dress it with a mix of basil, sesame oil, garlic and MSG (or nutritional yeast). Get the recipe.
Gochiso-Dofu (Decorated Tofu)
Here’s another recipe that lets tofu be tofu. You simply adorn silken tofu with herbs, seeds and nuts, and then pour soy sauce and mirin around the block. Get the recipe.
Korean-Style Spicy Braised Tofu
Glaze large slabs of tofu in a sauce featuring the gentle heat of gochugaru (Korean chile flakes). Get the recipe.
Maple Mustard Tofu
The sauce is also a large part of the appeal in this zippy entree that includes two types of mustard, Dijon and whole grain. Get the recipe.
Kung Pao Tofu
This lighter version of the takeout favorite still delivers the numbing delights of Sichuan peppercorns and the fiery kick of red chiles. Get the recipe.
Tofu 65
If you’re not a confident fryer, try this vegan version of the spicy Indian dish known as chicken 65. A batter of cornstarch and oil coats the pieces of tofu, which are crisped in a minimal amount of oil. Get the recipe.
Dooboo Jeon (Tofu Cakes) With Spicy Soy Sauce Dressing
These pan-fried cakes with mushrooms, scallions and carrots are a great option for folks less inclined to the texture of large pieces of tofu. Get the recipe.
Adobo
While the Philippine staple is often made with chicken, slabs of tofu work just as well in this dish, which features the tangy punch of vinegar and a generous amount of black pepper.