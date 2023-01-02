The first time I stopped at Charga Grill, I was greeted with a bear hug from Asad Chaudry. I don’t mean that literally. The co-owner didn’t come out from behind the counter and embrace me, like some lost relative. But that’s what our interaction felt like. Chaudry calls everyone “brother” and is quick to provide samples for newcomers. On my initial visit, he plied me with little cups of curried chickpeas, lime-cilantro rice and other sides that I could pair with my entree. Charga specializes in street food from around the world, with an emphasis on plates of chicken. Peruvian pollo a la brasa. South African peri-peri. And two specimens from Pakistan, Chaundry’s homeland: brined-and-smoked sajji chicken, and skinless charga chicken, which is steamed and flash-fried. The latter two birds alone are worth a trip to Charga. But Chaundry, along with his uncle Iqbal Chaudry, doesn’t stop at chicken. They also serve kebabs, curries, quesadillas and more. Their free-form approach might confound those who prefer tidy categories for their restaurants. But as with the customers who enter their establishment, Iqbal and Asad commit themselves to each and every dish on the menu.