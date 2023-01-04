Voraciously

6 nonalcoholic cocktails for Dry January and beyond

January 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
For many, Dry January can feel like a burden or a challenge. It’s not always easy passing up a glass of wine or bottle of beer in unfamiliar social situations or after a long day. But where there’s restriction, there’s also possibility. Whether you’re abstaining for a month, changing your drinking habits in 2023 or have gone sans alcohol for a while, there are still plenty of ways to experiment in the drinks department. Try one of these zero-proof cocktails (some of them feature optional alcohol for a low-ABV option) to get started, or browse our Recipe Finder for more booze-free beverage inspiration.

Zero Proof Basil-Matcha Fizz

Go green with this sweet, earthy cocktail featuring matcha and basil. Get the recipe.

The Nilsson

This tropical mocktail takes inspiration from the man who “put the lime in the coconut.” Get the recipe.

Meyer Lemon Squeeze

This vibrant zero-proof drink is all about options: Make it with a nonalcoholic spirit, club soda, tonic water or lemon seltzer. Vermouth can also be added for those wanting a little booze. Get the recipe.

Winter Warmer Sorrel Cocktail

Make a big batch of this wintry cocktail from Jamaica and enjoy with a group of friends, or savor it on your own for up to a week. Get the recipe.

NA Getaway Cocktail

This nonalcoholic cocktail gets its spicy citrus flavors from chinotto syrup, an Italian ingredient made from sour oranges. Get the recipe.

Rhubarb Rickeys

This twist on a lime rickey uses sweet rhubarb syrup as a foundation. Get the recipe.

