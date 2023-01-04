6 nonalcoholic cocktails for Dry January and beyond

For many, Dry January can feel like a burden or a challenge. It’s not always easy passing up a glass of wine or bottle of beer in unfamiliar social situations or after a long day. But where there’s restriction, there’s also possibility. Whether you’re abstaining for a month, changing your drinking habits in 2023 or have gone sans alcohol for a while, there are still plenty of ways to experiment in the drinks department. Try one of these zero-proof cocktails (some of them feature optional alcohol for a low-ABV option) to get started, or browse our Recipe Finder for more booze-free beverage inspiration.