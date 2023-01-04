6 nonalcoholic cocktails for Dry January and beyond

Zero Proof Basil-Matcha Fizz
Go green with this sweet, earthy cocktail featuring matcha and basil. Get the recipe.
The Nilsson
This tropical mocktail takes inspiration from the man who “put the lime in the coconut.” Get the recipe.
Meyer Lemon Squeeze
This vibrant zero-proof drink is all about options: Make it with a nonalcoholic spirit, club soda, tonic water or lemon seltzer. Vermouth can also be added for those wanting a little booze. Get the recipe.
Winter Warmer Sorrel Cocktail
Make a big batch of this wintry cocktail from Jamaica and enjoy with a group of friends, or savor it on your own for up to a week. Get the recipe.
NA Getaway Cocktail
This nonalcoholic cocktail gets its spicy citrus flavors from chinotto syrup, an Italian ingredient made from sour oranges. Get the recipe.
Rhubarb Rickeys
This twist on a lime rickey uses sweet rhubarb syrup as a foundation. Get the recipe.